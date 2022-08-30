Marquee matchups: Five fall sports contests to watch for the Blue Hens

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

Change and competition are two themes for Delaware as the dawn of the fall sports season approaches. Football, men’s soccer and volleyball all enter with new head coaches leading the way.

The women’s soccer program began their season earlier this month with a home victory versus Delaware State and a road draw at Villanova. Meanwhile, field hockey opens with two August home contests, first against VCU and then facing off with No. 12 Virginia.

Contests with marquee opponents can be found sprinkled through each team’s schedules, some serving as key conference matchups and others as non-conference clashes.

Here are five games for Blue Hen faithful to mark down on their calendars:

Football at Navy, Sept. 3

Opening weekend brings forth perhaps the toughest test of the season for the Blue Hens with a road trip to Annapolis, Maryland where the Navy Midshipmen await.

Storylines are abundant for the season’s first game, as head coach Ryan Carty makes his debut, star quarterback Nolan Henderson makes his return and defensive coordinator Manny Rojas leads his unit against the tricky triple option offense of Navy.

The last time the Blue Hens traveled to Memorial Stadium was also their last win versus a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) squad. A young Joe Flacco threw for four touchdowns and spearheaded a Delaware offense that accrued over 500 yards to take down Navy 59-52.

That victory came in a season where the Hens pushed all the way to the FCS Championship before falling short as runners-up. Now, Carty will look to return Delaware to the national spotlight, all beginning with the Navy matchup.

Navy comes off of a disappointing 4-8 season, though they finished strong with a 17-13 rivalry game win over Army. Delaware’s last road contest versus a FBS team was a 45-13 loss last year against Rutgers.

Football vs Richmond, Nov. 12, Delaware Stadium

The penultimate weekend during the regular season pits two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) foes in a match that could very well have playoff implications. The Richmond Spiders will travel to Delaware Stadium, after hosting the Hens last year at the same spot in the schedule, taking Delaware down 51-27.

First-year head coach Ryan Carty looks along during a Delaware training camp practice earlier this month. Keira Walsh/SPECIAL TO THE REVIEW

Richmond was chosen fourth in the CAA preseason poll, with Delaware just a handful of points ahead in second. The Spiders stormed through their last four games of 2021 to finish at 6-5 under head coach Russ Huesman.

Huesman’s squad has not lost to Delaware since 2018, in just his second year at the helm. He and the Spiders will no longer have starter Joe Mancuso under center, but Richmond still serves as one of the most difficult outs in the CAA, and Delaware’s final home foe.

Field hockey vs Penn State, Sept. 11, Fred P. Rullo Stadium

As many may look forward to the Blue Hens’ football trip up to Beaver Stadium in the fall of 2023, a clash between two of the nation’s top field hockey teams will commence the second Sunday of September.

Delaware, led by longtime head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof, will have five games under its belt by the time Penn State comes to Newark.

Last season, the Hens and Nittany Lions both qualified for the NCAA tournament and fell victim to exits in the quarterfinal round. Penn State is ranked 11th in the Division I National Coaches Poll, with Delaware slotting in 17th.

Field hockey at Rutgers, Sept. 18

One week after Delaware hosts Penn State, an anticipated rematch in Piscataway between the Hens and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will fire off.

Rutgers ended Delaware’s season in the NCAA quarterfinals last year with a 2-1 victory, but fell short in their semifinal matchup despite being the odds-on favorite in the nation. Last September, a regular season matchup in Newark between the two programs ended similarly, with a 2-0 Rutgers win.

September’s trip up to Piscataway will be a chance for van de Kerkhof’s team to seize revenge on a team that took them down twice in 2021. The Blue Hens lose a lot of senior talent, but return four All-CAA Preseason Team selections, including Preseason Player of the year, junior defender Julia Duffhuis.

Men’s soccer at Maryland, Oct. 25

A fresh face leads the Blue Hens men’s soccer program into a new era, following a discouraging 2-12-1 campaign under former longtime head coach Ian Hennessy in 2021.

Tommy McMenemy was brought in as Hennessy’s replacement in November of last season. His previous stint came at the University of Michigan as an associate coach and recruiting coordinator.

McMenemy’s first shot as a head coach will be a rebuilding process with Delaware, a team that is ranked ninth of 10 teams in the CAA preseason poll.

Non-conference matchups are scattered throughout the team’s 2022 schedule, with a final top-notch test coming at the University of Maryland days before the season finale versus conference opponent Northeastern.

Maryland, ranked 20th in the national preseason poll, qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season but was knocked out in the first round. Part of the Terrapins’ 2022 calendar is hosting the same Blue Hen team that they visited last year as part of a home-and-home agreement.

Despite entering last year’s match against Maryland with just one win, the Blue Hens played arguably their best game of the season, taking the nationally ranked Terrapins to overtime and the 97th minute, where Delaware goalkeeper Scott Sampson conceded his first goal of the game following eight crucial saves in net.

Sampson is no longer on the roster, but Delaware’s October road trip with Maryland could be a chance for the Blue Hens to show their season improvement under a first-year head coach, even if the hopes for an upset are slim to none.