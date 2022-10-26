Mason continues to shine as volleyball marches toward regular season’s end and CAA tournament

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

In a season already consisting of numerous ups and downs, there is one constant for Delaware’s volleyball team. When a point is needed, Lani Mason converts.

Mason, a senior outside hitter for the Hens, is stuffing the stat sheets from top to bottom. She ranks first in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in kills (378), second in points (414) and has been named CAA Offensive Player of the Week three times this season.

Her astonishing performances – including a record 38 kills in a win over Charleston earlier this month – aided Delaware (11-9, 7-5 CAA) in rattling off nine straight wins during most of September and early October.

A turning point of the season in Mason’s eyes came when the Hens were 1-4, preparing to travel to South Carolina for three matches at the Winthrop Tournament.

“We did this new thing in practice, where we would watch the other team’s rotations one-by-one and then we would go and play it out to make sure we knew what was going on and we were all on the same page,” Mason said.

“We were really practicing like how we would play in a match. And I think seeing that and doing that and how we got the results we wanted, that carried on into our winning streak.”

Three wins at the tournament were followed by six conference wins in three weeks, putting Delaware at the top of the CAA standings and first year head coach Kimberly Lambert with a viable shot of leading her team to the conference tournament.

A two-game home series versus then undefeated Towson brought the Blue Hens back down to Earth, but Mason noted that the energy and focus in the locker room remained.

“I don’t think there was any negative energy in the locker room [after] the loss,” Mason said. “Really all we [could] do is move on and work to stay on the top half of the conference.”

To Mason, “a loss is always a lesson,” and getting the offensive blunders out of the way before the conference tournament is the best way to be ready for the homestretch of the season.

Since the pair of Towson defeats, Delaware has split a series with Stony Brook and dropped two hard-fought matches versus Hofstra (15-8, 12-0 CAA).

Though the conference postseason is in sight, the road leading the Blue Hen star to her senior season has never been easy. In 2020, Mason had surgery to repair a labrum tear, but since the pandemic shut down fall sports, she had time to rehab and recover from her injury.

Last season, Mason sprung onto the scene, leading the league in kills and points and notching four weekly CAA awards. But their season ended in three straight sets at the conference semifinals against No. 1 Towson, and their leader and coach Sara Matthews left the university for an associate spot at Notre Dame.

The program’s culture stuck, however, when Lambert was promoted from within.

“Once we heard that Kim got the job, it was like okay, smooth sailing,” Mason said. “We have someone we trust, someone that knows all of us. And someone that’s been working with us from the jump, so it wasn’t a hard transition.”

In her first season at the helm, Lambert has the Blue Hens in prime position to make a run at the CAA Tournament next month, which will be held at Towson’s home arena.

Delaware sits fifth in the standings, with a small gap to the backend of the conference that has the Hens poised to qualify for the eight-team CAA Championship bracket.

And as for Mason, her ongoing standout season is not completely unexpected, but it is not a stretch she is taking for granted in the slightest.

“The growth is crazy. Like freshman year, well, I could have imagined myself here. But actually being here in the moment is crazy.”