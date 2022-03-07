Men’s basketball takes down Drexel 66-56, advances to CAA semifinals

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Men’s basketball took care of business on Sunday in the CAA quarterfinals against Drexel with a 66-56 victory, which advances them to a Monday matchup versus No. 1 Towson.

A Sunday afternoon Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) quarterfinal tilt turned into a dominating Delaware win versus the No. 4 Drexel Dragons. Redshirt freshman forward Jyaré Davis powered the Blue Hens to a 66-56 victory with his third career double-double.



Davis scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, adding 10 rebounds. Sophomore Andrew Carr poured in 13 points and 7 rebounds, and junior Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points of his own. Senior guards Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson both put in nine points during the win at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.



The Drexel attack was led by senior guard Camren Wynter, who totaled 28 points while shooting 12-of-20 from the field. None of Wynter’s teammates reached double-digit points, and the Dragons struggled overall from the three-point range, sinking just four of their 23 attempts.



Head coach Martin Ingelsby’s squad had a 47.3% shooting mark despite going 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. The Blue Hens trailed for only 52 seconds and never surrendered the lead after taking a 4-2 edge with 17:31 to go in the first half.



“That was a tough, physical game and really, really proud of our group for how we dug in on the defensive end,” Ingelsby said in the postgame press conference. “We challenged our group on the defensive end to be a tougher team, and our guys responded.”



The game began slowly on the offensive end, as both teams suffered scoring droughts of over five minutes. Graduate forward Dylan Painter and Anderson kickstarted the Delaware offense with two buckets apiece, leading the Blue Hens to an early 16-12 advantage.

Allen knocked down the game’s first successful three-pointer with under four minutes left. The next possession, a feed from Allen led to a slam dunk by Nelson Jr. to put the Blue Hens up 25-14.

The Hens headed into the locker room up 27-16 after Allen scooped a layup in right before the halftime buzzer sounded. Despite knocking down just 1-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc, Delaware shot 46.2% overall. The Dragons, meanwhile, were 0-of-11 from deep in the first half and sported a 25.2% shooting mark.

Delaware came out firing on all cylinders to start the second half, stretching their lead to 38-23 off of seven points from Carr and two buckets from Davis. The Dragons quickly answered with a 10-0 run, capped by three-pointers from Wynter and junior forward Mate Okros.

An answer quickly came however, when Carr got a block on the defensive end that turned into an and-one for Nelson Jr., putting Delaware back up double digits, 43-33.

In a game of momentum swings, the Dragons closed their deficit to 47-44 with 7:12 remaining in the second half. Minutes later, a triple from senior Coltrane Washington brought the Dragons within three once again, but Anderson answered with a three-pointer of his own to make the lead 54-48.

However, Davis converted on two and-one opportunites to give the Blue Hens an 11-point edge, with one of the Drexel fouls counting as forward Amari Williams’ fifth, disqualifying him from the game. From there, Delaware controlled the lead in the final minutes to clinch the victory.

“Right now we have a good togetherness throughout the game,” Davis said after the win. “We made sure to keep level-headed and stick together, knowing that it’s going to be a game of runs.”

Ingelsby rolled out a new starting five, slotting Davis into the lineup for the first time this season, along with Nelson Jr., Anderson, Carr and guard Ebby Asamoah. Davis, who nabbed five CAA Rookie of the Week awards to close the season, was honored prior to the game as the conference’s Rookie of the Year.



A quick turnaround and the No. 1 seed Towson Tigers await the Blue Hens on Monday night, with the winner advancing to Tuesday night’s CAA Championship. Towson took down Delaware in two matchups this year, including in the regular season finale at Towson last Monday.

“We left Baltimore with a bad taste in our mouth with how we competed,” Ingelsby said. “We’re going to get back, regroup and our guys will be ready to roll.”