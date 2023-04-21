Men’s tennis star Udayan Bhakar is thriving in his first season as a Blue Hen

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

When Pablo Montana saw Udayan Bhakar in a St. John’s uniform in February of 2022, he knew he was watching a special player.

What the seventh year Delaware men’s tennis head coach did not know is that Bhakar would be suiting up as a Blue Hen a year later as one of the team’s star players, in both singles and doubles.

“I really got to see him play and I was impressed with his style of play and the way he carries himself on the court, very professional,” Montana said, referring to when Bhakar was part of the St. John’s team hosting Delaware last winter. “So when he reached out to me over the summer, I immediately jumped in on that opportunity and we started the recruiting process.”

Bhakar, a graduate student from Bikaner, India, played with the Red Storm since 2018, but transferred to Delaware this spring semester. He was searching for a top engineering school, and Delaware fit the bill, along with his knowledge of Montana’s coaching style.

“I had met coach once before we played [Delaware], he doesn’t remember it, but I was just watching him,” Bhakar said. “I just saw that he was such a nice guy, and that kind of caught my eye.”

Bhakar joined the program in January, meaning he had a shortened period of time to adapt to the culture, training schedule and his new teammates, not to mention living in Newark and studying for a master’s degree in cybersecurity.

The new Blue Hen did not take the court for Delaware’s first two matches of the season, but Montana felt he was ready to go by Jan. 29 versus Villanova. Indeed he was, as Bhakar sealed his first singles victory in straight sets.

“We haven’t looked back since,” Montana said.

Bhakar streaked out to 15 straight singles wins to begin the season, including a hard-fought, three-set triumph in singles action over his opponent from Princeton on Mar. 25. Despite his first loss of the season versus Drexel last week, he rebounded to move to 17-1 on the year.

At 5 feet, 11 inches, Bhakar wins in ways that vex opponents, according to Montana. He is often outlasting and tiring his foes to the point where he takes over late in sets and matches.

“Udayan is somebody that is not going to ever give up,” Montana said. “Because he’s a counter puncher, he’s going to chase down a lot of balls, which is going to frustrate his opponent … He can hit heavy, he can hit with slice, he can drive shots, he can take you out of rhythm by coming forward.”

“I’m not the biggest guy, so I just try to fight every time,” Bhakar said of his game. “I feel like if you just keep fighting, that’s the biggest way to discourage your opponent no matter how good they are.”

Over time and with success, Bhakar has found his voice. His coach says that he is not typically one to display a ton of emotion, but when he does, it fires the team up.

Recently, that emotion has transformed into a catchphrase that the entire team embraces: “Baka time.”

“Right when we get that break point on any court, whether he’s playing or if it’s one of his teammates, he’ll be the first one to say: ‘It’s Baka time boys,’” Montana said. “He’s this quiet, shy, reserved guy who started in January who’s now being bold and outspoken.”

In addition to singles, Bhakar is making a difference in doubles for the Blue Hens. He and fellow graduate student Daniel Krulig were paired up at the front-half of the year, going 5-4 with a couple bumps in the road.

Montana decided to change it up with an unusual pairing: the veteran Bhakar alongside freshman Tobey Lock. Bhakar admitted he was skeptical of the decision at first, not sure if he was the right guy to pair with Lock.

But since, it has been smooth sailing for the unique pairing that has turned into a force, going 6-0 so far together. Montana has witnessed them grow close on and off the court, attributing their success to their growing friendship and camaraderie.

“He’s not the regular freshman that you have in college,” Bhakar said of his doubles partner. “He’s a very mature kid, he knows how to deal with a lot of pressure situations. And what I really like about him is that he listens.”

A turning point for the duo was an impressive win over the University of Pennsylvania, a top 50 team in the nation, on April 2, despite the team’s overall loss that day.

Delaware is currently 14-8, with the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament in late April nearing. Bhakar, while juggling a new environment and a demanding school schedule, has been a crucial part of the Blue Hen’s success.

He noted it has been tough sometimes keeping up with classwork compared to his classmates who are not student-athletes. But the culture around the Delaware tennis program that Montana has built has allowed Bhakar to feel comfortable juggling tennis and school.

“I just heard from a lot of people that he’s a really nice guy, and in college it’s really important that you have a coach who’s nice and understanding,” Bhakar said. “We already have so much on our plate, and on top of that, if you don’t have a good coach, playing becomes very hard.”

And after living in New York for four years while playing at St. John’s, Bhakar was surprised and thankful to immediately start forming friendships with all of his new teammates so soon after committing to Delaware, compared to the typical New York style of communication.

“Being there for four years, and suddenly coming here, my first reaction was, ‘Wow, why are the people so nice?’” he said.

Bhakar was a freshman on the 2018-2019 St. John’s team that won the Big East title and qualified for the NCAA tournament. While he still has one year of eligibility left after this spring in Newark (due to opting out of the pandemic year for the Red Storm), the hunger to win another conference championship – this time in the CAA – is palpable.

After a road match versus Richmond this Wednesday, the CAA tournament will be the next task for the team, held in Williamsburg, Virginia from April 27 to 30.

“It’s one of the best feelings, getting to win that and then going to play [in] the NCAAs,” Bhakar said. “And you get the ring, it’s one of the best feelings I’ve had in college. I really want to experience that again. I’m very excited, a little nervous as well, but more excited than nervous.”