Mochinut Review: The namesake of this latest Main Street addition is mighty tasty, but its other offerings may be stronger

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Staff Writer

I visited Main Street’s latest culinary newcomer, Mochinut, on the Saturday afternoon of Labor Day weekend. There was a line when I entered the eatery, and as I waited to place my order, the crowd continued to increase to a point where comfortable standing room was lacking.

The venue is small, with about two seats in its front window and a few tables and booths extending down a hallway alongside one of its walls. Meanwhile, its distinctly-shaped Mochinuts stand on display adjacent to the register.

The menu itself is very straightforward: you can pick your choices of Mochinut (which is, if you haven’t guessed already, a mochi donut), rice hotdog and milk tea. After a bit of a wait, I opted for an original hotdog, coated in rice flour batter and breadcrumbs, which includes mozzarella in its interior and comes out on a stick. I deemed it wiser to stick with the original even in spite of the extravagant variations on a similar theme (i.e., potato, crispy ramen and hot Cheetos coverings). Mochinut also offers cheese-only and half-cheese and half-hotdog versions.

One staff member told me Mochinut’s crowd-favorite milk tea flavor is ube, but I’m not a big ube person in general, so I went with a classic milk tea. When it came to the actual Mochinut, they listed off cookies & cream, churro, milk pebble and strawberry funnel as popular picks. I opted for cookies & cream as it seemed to disappear quickly.

My milk tea was ready relatively fast. However, I didn’t realize that you were supposed to pick out your Mochinut immediately after paying and rushed off to snatch a table. After remedying my Mochinut mistake, I proceeded to wait for my hotdog, my understanding being that they’re freshly made. Sitting at my table for a few minutes with nothing but my milk tea and Mochinut to keep me company, I soon resorted to awkwardly standing amidst the crowd for a few more minutes (be cool, Nadya, be cool).

Rice hotdog finally secured, my trio was complete. The milk tea, which came in a clear, highly photogenic can, had a delightful balance of creaminess and refreshing tea flavor, and it steered clear of the avid milk tea drinker’s worst nightmare: mushy tapioca pearls. It was also, to my joy as someone who cannot tolerate the overly-saccharine, not nauseatingly sweet.

I then moved on to my hotdog, which, I wish to emphasize, came out fresh. It had a delicious crunchy exterior, and the hot dog itself was highly flavorful. I only wish the cheese ratio was as plentiful and gloriously melty as the menu photos depicted – as I chomped my way down, the relatively thin cheese layer took on the consistency of overdone mozzarella sticks (maybe I wasn’t eating it fast enough). Ultimately, I will concede that the rich flavor made up for any chewy, dry cheese.

The Mochinut itself was impressive. Its soft and spongy texture had a slightly savory undertaste from the oil used to deep fry it. According to the Mochinut website, rice flour gives this namesake treat a wonderfully chewy character. I only got the one because I figured it may be too much for me, but the Mochinut was so light I could understand why people were buying them in 3’s.

But remember what I said about not liking too-sweet things? Enter the toppings.

The sugary icing and cookie crumbs didn’t add much to my Mochinut. I’d go so far as to say it interfered with it, making my fingers super sticky and my Mochinut harder to grasp. Had I tried a different, less sweet Mochinut, perhaps I’d feel differently. I would honestly have been content eating a plain Mochinut, although such an option apparently wasn’t available the day I went.

Overall, I was particularly impressed by Mochinut’s menu. You only have three things to choose from, but each of these options have just enough variants to keep them interesting and not too overwhelming. Mochinut’s offerings also go very well together – they’re each flavorful and unique in their own right, but not so much that you can’t enjoy them all in tandem.

Although preparation methods may differ, Mochinut might do better by serving all of its offerings together at once instead of in “batches,” especially given its limited space and seating. At the very least, it could consider making the current ordering system clearer, as perhaps having an explanation of the current food acquisition process could render things a little more streamlined on the part of both the customer and staff.

Price-wise, I found that $4 for an original hotdog wasn’t too bad, especially as a savory, hot snack. $5 for the milk tea didn’t seem too exorbitant to me either, and I liked the “to-go” nature of the can, although, unlike most milk tea places I’ve visited, there are no explicit options to customize your drink. I can’t help but question $3.50 for a single Mochinut, especially since 50 cents more can get you an original rice hotdog. Mochinuts strike me as a light and airy treat that you can eat multiple of in one sitting, and yes, $9 will get you three Mochinuts, yet given how substantial it is, the hot dog on its own seems like the better value, and I’d frankly rather spend that same $9 on a milk tea and hot dog.

All in all, I enjoyed my Mochinut experience. I tried something new and tasty, and at a generally reasonable price. However, the topping “pizzazz” of the Mochinuts themselves ran the risk of getting in the way of a menu item that struck me as perfectly good in its own right, and should I return, it may not be in pursuit of Mochinut’s sweeter offerings.