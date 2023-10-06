Money: Yours, mine, or ours?

BY

Staff Reporter

The perpetual truth about the value of money often gets lost in a labyrinth of perceived realities.

To a firm believer of capitalism, it is the key to understanding the market. In the eyes of a welfare economist, it might seem like the source of excessive power.

To the single mom working three jobs, the biweekly check is a sigh of relief. To a broke college student wanting to go out with friends on a Friday night, it is the perpetrator of all sorrows, frustration and grief.

But what is money outside the context of socioeconomic conditions and economic ideologies? In its simplest form, money is just a placeholder document that totals what we owe each other as a society. It facilitates the exchange of goods and services.

If you are like me – someone whose mind races and heart aches to make a change, but feels too powerless in the face of the myriad of issues plaguing our world – it is time to become financially smart and literate.

While it is seldom considered as such, efficiently managing money is the simplest form of social responsibility that we, as humans, are obligated to uphold for the welfare and functioning of society.

To justify this, one must only acknowledge the effect that financially informed budgeting has on savings. Along with this, a sound understanding of the capital markets can lead to making successful investments that prioritize healthy and sustainable environmental, social and corporate governance.

It is fascinating to observe how early financial endeavors can impact pivotal financial decisions in adulthood. For instance, good financial discipline – like applying for a credit card early and paying the bills on time along with some basic debt knowledge (especially being informed about the terms and options of student loans) – can aid immensely in building a good credit history. From being able to lease a house without a cosigner to being approved for loans with lower interest rates, having a good credit score upon graduating can grant a greater financial freedom in early adulthood.

Debt has been linked with poverty, and according to the United Nations, one of the pivotal indicators of efficient poverty alleviation measures is the level of financial literacy (CONF). It has therefore been named financial inclusion, or the availability of opportunities to improve access to financial services, as one of the enablers for Sustainable Development Goals.

Furthermore, making well-informed decisions about insurance and retirement plans is imperative, especially with the increased risk associated with the imminent climate change’s plethora of ripple effects. Achieving financial literacy is a tool that we can use to take advantage of a resource that is yours and mine to solve various issues that are ours like climate change, for instance.

If none of these reasons appeal to attaining financial literacy, you may need to consider the effect of having a couple extra bucks in the account that comes as a result of being financially literate.