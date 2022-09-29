More freshmen, more problems for Residence Life & Housing￼

BY TARA LENNON

Editor-in-Chief

In May, President Dennis Assanis announced that the university was expecting its largest freshman class in history. Assanis said the university aimed for 4,250 freshmen, but was on track at that point to have between 4,500 and 4,650 instead.

Now those freshmen, at a final total of 4,632, according to the university’s Office of Communications and Marketing, have taken the university by storm, filling up lecture halls, student centers and dining halls.

But as the size of the freshman class has grown, the university has not opened up any new on-campus housing spaces this year to accommodate students. Then, how are they housing all these students who not only want, but are required to live on-campus?

James Tweedy, the director of Residence Life & Housing (RLH), said it was a “complicated summer” for RLH figuring out where to put all the freshmen, as they started the summer with a much higher number of first-year students than they anticipated.

Tweedy said that before they receive the total number of freshmen each year in May, RLH estimates the number of freshmen, and holds that number of beds as upper-division students who want to live on-campus pick their housing.

But this year, come May, they were about 400 beds short, according to Tweedy.

To make up for the inaccurate estimate, Tweedy said that RLH had to pull out almost all the stops, which included taking away penalties for upper-division students who may want to exit their on-campus housing contracts.

Since many upper-division students took advantage of that opportunity and exited their contracts, Tweedy said that RLH was able to open up housing on the South Central Green, as well as on Ray Street, for freshmen, even though those are typically spaces for upperclassmen.

And RLH had to use as many rooms as they could as triples.

Tweedy said that placing students in triples was preferable to the alternatives: hotel housing, lounge housing, basement housing or placing resident assistants with roommates.

“There’s things we do, if we’re really in dire situations,” Tweedy said. “We’ll get every freshman housed no matter what, but being able to just do it with triples we feel pretty lucky and pretty good about that.”

Freshman Max Weaver, who lives in Smyth Hall, a residence hall originally constructed in 1952, said that he has not seen people on his floor living in triples, which is likely due to Smyth being one of the older dormitories on East Campus. He said he does feel, however, a sense of crowding in general in his residence hall and on-campus.

Freshman Emma Saroney lives in Russell Residence Hall, constructed in 1963. Saroney said that she feels that Russell could use a “little work” at this point, though she and her floormates are not crowded into triples the same way she has seen with her friends who live in George Read Residence Hall.

Katrina Bui is one of the freshmen who lives in George Read. Though not in a triple herself, she has noticed that there is a lot of crowding among her friends who live in triples in the building.

“I don’t think they have much space to be honest,” Bui said.

Tweedy said that RLH and other departments on campus are currently working with two consulting firms on the “Student Experiences Master Plan.” While the plan also explores possibilities for a new student center and new outdoor recreational spaces, as far as housing goes, the firms are working to provide recommendations about which residence halls need to be retrofitted and renovated and which need to be discontinued.

Those recommendations and subsequent plans will be released eight or nine months from now, according to Tweedy.

He said that while he knows that students may have “panicked” this summer about triples and he recognizes their inconvenience, students who are placed in triples are doing just as well if not better in terms of grades and engagement on campus than students in doubles.