More than a poet’s wife: Alice Dunbar-Nelson’s story, exhibition style

In 1875, Alice Ruth Moore was born into a mixed family of Black, white and Indian ancestry. Throughout her life, she was an avid journalist and writer, writing for “The Women’s Era,” the first African American female newspaper in the United States.

She also published a collection of stories in “The Monthly Review,” a New Orleans magazine. This caught Paul Laurence Dunbar’s eye, and soon enough the two started connecting and eventually married.

The story of her writings is on display in a Special Collections exhibition at Morris Library. From Feb. 6 to Aug. 9, the legacy of Alice Dunbar-Nelson lives on, and now visitors can observe her stories and archives for themselves. The exhibition’s curator, Monet Lewis-Timmons, is a graduate student in the English department and museum studies program at the university.

The exhibition explores Dunbar-Nelson’s life along with her efforts to preserve her work as she lived under her husband.

“I think a lot of us grow up reading his poetry and learning about his life, but we never really learned about the life of his wife,” says Lewis-Timmons. “I had actually never heard about Alice before coming to the university.”

However, Dunbar and Moore’s marriage was not moral. She suffered domestic abuse, with Dunbar violently beating her, and they eventually divorced after a near-death experience. She suffered more abuse with her second marriage to writer-activist Robert Nelson and divorced two years later.

Through the abuse, Dunbar-Nelson had a staunch advocacy career, from supporting the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and serving on committees and councils in the First World War, to working as a civil rights advocate and joining the fight for women’s suffrage.

Publishing companies were reluctant to publish the works of a Black woman like Dunbar-Nelson, some of which even claimed that “there was no place for her writing in the publishing world,” as Lewis-Timmons describes.

Lewis-Timmons explained how Dunbar-Nelson’s erasure from history reflects the continued decline of Black women in history, with their life stories and contributions to society being buried even deeper.

“We’re kind of labeled as these hidden figures, but I’m trying to move past that idea of ‘hidden,’” Lewis-Timmons says. “These Black women have always been there.”

With this vision, Lewis-Timmons created an exhibition to bring Dunbar-Nelson’s collection to the public.

Lewis-Timmons proposed her dissertation on Dunbar-Nelson’s document preservation to the Graduate College two years ago, knowing she wanted to have the exhibition.

“I’m grateful that I’m in a department that allows us flexibility to think about the dissertation in diverse, creative ways, so I kind of took advantage of that aspect,” Lewis-Timmons explained.

Once the approval arrived, collaborations began with Curtis Small, a librarian in the Special Collections division of the university library.

Meetings were weekly, and Lewis-Timmons found Small to be an instrumental figure in the process.

“It was really just having these regular, accountable conversations,” Lewis-Timmons says. “ His mentorship and guidance was key in getting this project done.”

Dunbar-Nelson’s diaries show that she was not the typical, pure middle-class Black woman. During the 20th century, Black women had to maintain a representative image with particular moral and behavioral guidelines. While upholding these standards, Nelson experienced mental health struggles and abuse.

“Maybe the way that she was talking about it was different because she couldn’t outwardly present her private struggles,” says Lewis-Timmons. “She kind of relied on her archive in her papers to leave a legacy for herself and remind everyone she was important.”

The exhibition also presents letters of preservation and archival sources preserved by her niece, Pauline Young. An educator, historian and librarian who lived in Delaware, Young attended Howard High School in Wilmington from kindergarten until her senior year. After getting her bachelor’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania, she taught social and Latin studies for a year at Huntington High School in Virginia.

Young later returned to Howard to work as its librarian until she retired in the 1960s to do civil work. She inherited Dunbar-Nelson’s collection and strided towards getting it published.

Young had a list of various university libraries that she wrote to, urging them to publish the papers, from Princeton University and Yale University, to UPenn and the University of South Carolina, but no school obliged to do so.

“A lot of institutions were like, ‘Well, we don’t have a Black studies program and no one’s going to be interested in that, why don’t you give it to us for free instead of selling it?’” says Lewis-Timmons.

Needing compensation, Young continued until 1984, where she struck gold with David Holmes, a former bookseller who worked at the university. The collection was sold in March and paid off in July, partially due to Dunbar-Nelson’s legacy in the area. Although a portion was handed off to the Robert Woodruff Library at the Atlanta University Center (AUC), and coined the Pauline A. Young papers, some pieces remain and are on display in the university exhibition.

“It’s just looking at her journey and her efforts and religious commitment to honor her aunt’s life’s work in her documents ,” says Lewis-Timmons of Young.

Gloria Hull, a former women and gender studies professor in the 1980s, bonded with Young and gained access to Dunbar-Nelson’s papers. With this, she edited the chronology of Dunbar-Nelson’s written work and wrote “Give Us Each Day: The Diary of Alice Dunbar-Nelson.”

The exhibit not only honors the efforts Alice made to document her life, but also those who dedicated their time to keeping her story alive through publishing means. Lewis-Timmons believes that due to the efforts of Dunbar-Nelson, Young and Hull, she can better understand her identity as a Black woman by examining them.

In the end, Lewis-Timmons has found comfort and belief from Dunbar-Nelson.

“She manifested her legacy into existence, and speaking up and taking up space, which we as Black women aren’t taught, is something that inspires me and a practice I’ve been adopting,” says Lewis-Timmons.

According to Lewis-Timmons, the exhibition would not be possible without the flexibility of the African American Public Humanities Initiative (AAPHI), a fellowship at the university. A collaboration between the graduate English, history and art history programs, along with an emphasis on African American and Africana Studies, the fellowship is a five-year, 12-month cohort program.

Lewis-Timmons stated that the program encourages members to do public humanities work, such as museum curating, and pursue internships in places like AUC.

“It’s allowed me to even do things with the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” Lewis-Timmons says.

The AAPHI fellowship changed the trajectory of Lewis-Timmons’ career and was one of her main reasons for attending the university. Through the program, she found the works of a writer who went beyond being known for being a poet’s wife. Dunbar-Nelson is a Black woman who made her voice heard, even in a time where it seemed that female Black voices were silent.

According to Lewis-Timmons, Alice Dunbar-Nelson showed the world that Black women can be vulnerable and that it is important to preserve and share their identity with the world.

“I don’t always have to be the strong Black woman,” Lewis-Timmons says. “There are moments where I can be weak, or I can celebrate my flaws instead of feeling like I have to hide them.”