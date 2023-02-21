Mosaic (and Visuals) Tries Something New: “The Ramen Machine”

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Nadya: I first heard about the so-called “ramen machine” in the Harrington P.O.D. on a shuttle from a basketball game, of all places. As I listened to a group near me gush over the prospect of trying this new innovation, I was intrigued. There are few things in this world that I enjoy more than fresh ramen, which I’ve only had in Newark at Ramen Kumamoto (which, for the record, was delicious). A high-tech way to satisfy ramen cravings sounded too good to be true.

There’s seldom a time when I try something new for The Review that doesn’t involve Bianka Heather, so naturally, I invited her. Bianka is usually perfectly content to just tag along and create a visual or two, and she seems to have enjoyed her status as a recurring character in my writing (she hasn’t said otherwise). This time around, however, we thought we’d try something new… as we try something new.

Bianka: After being on staff for four years while staying in the confines of the visuals section, I felt that I should experience every aspect of The Review before I graduate in the spring.

Nadya: We picked a night in early December to go try Yo-Kai Express, the self-described “autonomous restaurant in a box” located in the P.O.D. that claims to prep its wares in 90 seconds. When we arrived, there wasn’t any sort of line to use the machine, but there was a bit of an intimidating warning sign on the machine’s touchscreen, cautioning us that “the soup content may scald.”

Frankly, there weren’t many options in the realm of ramen either, with many items sold out, although I did appreciate the sheer variety of foods offered beyond ramen – regardless of whether they were available. The machine also didn’t include clear descriptions for some of the menu options, and it was frustrating to have to go off of pictures to decide what I wanted. While I would have loved to try something like the shoyu ramen or shrimp tempura udon, both were apparently too popular for my own good, so I settled for the spicy miso beef kimchi ramen.

Bianka: After browsing the limited selection of options, I ended up choosing the Japanese pork chashu. I made my purchase first, and other than the laggy ordering screen, it was a relatively smooth experience. However, even though I consider myself a patient person, the wait for the piping hot grub was excruciatingly long. Though there wasn’t a line when we arrived, waiting for the ramen machine to cook took so long that a small line did in fact form behind us. I did not keep track of the amount of time it took for my food to be ready, but it did feel longer than the advertised 90 seconds.

Nadya: Unfortunately my ordering experience wasn’t so straightforward. After making my selection, I tried to pay with my UD ONECard, but the machine didn’t do anything. I then tried again with my credit card, to no avail. The third time was the charm, and I then proceeded to wait around three minutes for my food to be ready. I delighted in witnessing all of the whirring and whizzing going on in the machine; looking closely through the opaque glass on the machine’s right, I saw my bowl being sprayed with steam and moved about. The touch screen also displays how far along the cooking process is, and right below the cooking area is a little cubby with boxed utensils, including a fork, a spoon, chopsticks and two napkins. When my food was ready, the glass pane rolled down very dramatically.

Bianka: There isn’t a timer on how long the glass is open for, though it definitely felt like there was a limited amount of time to get the food out. Believing that if I took too long, I would lose my meal, I shoved my hands in the small opening and successfully got the container out. The warning label about heat was not exaggerating – that container was scalding. I could not hold onto it with my bare hands for long.

Nadya: When I went to grab my food, I understood the caution sign; it was definitely hot, and I did get burned just a little bit (to be fair, I used only one hand since I was filming the process). Interestingly enough, though, the bottom of the bowl felt a little bit cold, and I worried that perhaps my food wasn’t cooked all the way through. Regardless, carrying it with a napkin helped with the hot parts, and we went to the Scrounge to eat it since there’s limited seating in the P.O.D.

When I went to buy something to drink from the Marketplace in Perkins, I saw that about $12.99 – the price of the ramen – had been taken from my ONECard balance. I was in for a rude awakening when I then learned that I’d been charged about the same amount two more times on my credit card. Sadly, it looks like the machine glitched when I tried to pay. Needless to say, I was a bit frustrated at having gotten one ramen for the price of three.

Bianka: My dish consisted of rice, pork and several other vegetables, which I was surprised to find. The assorted vegetables were not pictured or listed on the machine when ordering, which could be a potential food safety allergen issue. Fortunately, this is something I personally don’t have to worry about, so I dug in. All of the elements were very tasty, with very good flavor.

Nadya: My ramen definitely had a bit of a kick to it, and while I couldn’t say for certain what exactly its ingredients were beyond those listed in its name, I thought it was pretty flavorful for something that had been frozen just moments before.

Remember what I said about the bottom being cold? It ended up not being a problem (I was sure to stir it), with the broth and noodles thoroughly hot throughout. I’m very particular about the temperature of my food, and the ramen did not disappoint in this regard. The beef was okay – a bit dry, to be honest – but the broth and noodles were pretty delicious. I also appreciated the tang of the kimchi, as it’s not something I get to eat enough of on campus.

Bianka: Towards the end of my generally delectable meal, I noticed that the plastic lining in the bowl had begun to melt due to the sheer heat of the food inside. Leaving aside the possibility of microplastic ingestion, the food was filling, but not $12.99 filling. Just a short distance away from the P.O.D, you can get two rice bowls from Flip Kitchen in Perkins for $15.78, just $2.79 extra.

Nadya: Re: the additional charges from the machine, the people at the P.O.D. were very helpful when I informed them of the situation and ultimately directed me to the right company number to call since the P.O.D. itself doesn’t actually operate the machine. The individual I subsequently spoke to at Yo-Kai Express helped me resolve the situation quickly, but unfortunately, all of this admittedly made what was supposed to be a simple, convenient meal more stressful than it needed to be.

I do think that the $12.99 price for all offered dishes and the relatively short wait for my ramen makes it a good option when you’re just not feeling any of the dining establishments on campus or don’t want to journey all the way to Main Street. It seems especially convenient for cold nights that call for soup but not a walk through limb-numbing temperatures to get it. My ramen was hot and tasty, and the portion size was good. Should the opportunity present itself, I’d be curious to try some of the options that weren’t available the day we went. Like I touched on earlier, Yo-Kai Express offers foods that aren’t frequently served on campus outside of Main Street. However, the fresh ramen I had on Main was just a few dollars more, and for all of the novelty inherent to such a machine, I think it’s fair to say that at the end of the day, nothing beats the real deal.