Mosaic reviews: Wawa holiday drinks

Wawa is constantly taking old items off of and adding new items onto its extensive menu. If you found yourself near a Wawa this past holiday season, you might have noticed the “Holiday Sips” that were available. Members of the Mosaic team sampled some of these beverages to decide whether the flavors were as festive as their names suggest.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Frozen Cappuccino

While I loved the vision Wawa had for this drink, I didn’t love the execution. I was hoping for something that tasted distinctly like frosting or cookies, but I only got a vanilla flavor. This makes sense looking at the ingredient list, as the 16-ounce cup features one ounce of white chocolate sauce and two pumps of vanilla syrup. So, while it tastes nice and sugary, it’s more like a Vanilla Frozen Cappuccino than the festive flavor Wawa suggested. 7/10. – Gaby Nieves

Peppermint Cookies & Cream Smoothie

When I saw the Peppermint Cookies & Cream Smoothie on Wawa’s menu, I jumped at the opportunity to try it. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a cookie and cream smoothie with mint flavoring added. One of my favorite desserts is the Mint Chocolate Cookie Non-dairy Frozen Dessert from Ben & Jerry’s so my expectations were high. When I took a sip, it immediately reminded me of a mint chocolate chip smoothie, and I felt a spiral of mixed emotions.

It was very tasty, but it didn’t feel as festive as I was expecting. I was hoping I would feel a wave of nostalgia from the minty flavor that would remind me of candy canes. Even though it wasn’t as Christmas-y as I would have liked, it was giving vanilla ice cream and Thin Mints love child, which I’m not mad about. It mostly lacked a certain cool spice to it, which I believe would have made it 10 times better. 7/10 – Jeni Nance

Winter Blues Recharger Energy Drink (iced)

I didn’t know what to expect going into this drink since I’ve never had blue raspberry and vanilla together. Blue raspberry and vanilla shouldn’t go together – what would their love child even be? How am I to conceptualize an abstract flavor? Impossible! Since I can’t tell you a flavor this drink resembles, I can tell you a color it tastes like: purple. The most specific description I can give of this drink is that it tastes like the purple Fun Dip. Not grape, though – purple.

Although this drink consists of two sweet flavors, it tastes mostly watery and a little bit sweet. It doesn’t have enough flavor that you know what you’re tasting, but it has enough flavor that it leaves you trying to understand what’s in your mouth. Not memorable, but not too disappointing. 6/10. – Shayna Demick

Peppermint Bark Cream Smoothie

Have you ever wished that you could have a Shamrock Shake while crying over your fall semester finals? Well, don’t I just have fantastic news for you!



Wawa was not playing around when they introduced their peppermint bark line of beverages. Trying the Peppermint Bark Cream Smoothie, I was immediately met with what can only be described as a liquified Ghirardelli peppermint bark square. Just like the real thing, while the first sip was refreshing, the overpowering mint flavor quickly got old. To add insult to injury, Wawa places crushed peppermints on top of the smoothie, which invite themselves up your straw for a cute, festive jumpscare. While the experience was certainly unique, I believe the next time I’m in the mood for peppermint bark, which might be in about 10 or so years, I’ll head to the local pharmacy and pick up some real chocolates instead. 5.5/10 – Percy Allen III

Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte (with almond milk) This latte was a good pick-me-up for finals studying. However, the flavor did not meet my expectations. It was very minty and lacked the mocha aspect, but the espresso tasted smooth. I was in a rush when drinking this, so I chugged the latte pretty quickly. Coming away with a stomach ache, I can say this isn’t the drink to chug. 7/10 – Caroline Powell