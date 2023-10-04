Mosaic tries something new: Avelo Airlines

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Have you ever booked a flight for only $29? Probably not, because you think a flight that cheap is a death sentence. That’s not an unreasonable assumption.

However, I bought a $29 flight, and while I did say my goodbyes before departing, I lived to tell the story. This endeavor is all thanks to Avelo Airlines.

Avelo is a fairly new airline that first took flight on April 28, 2021. Avelo is advertised as a low-fare airline that provides a convenient flying experience without compromising quality. You may have seen their billboards around Wilmington and Philadelphia promoting flights to places such as Raleigh, Charleston and Myrtle Beach, all from Wilmington Philadelphia Airport (ILG).

I couldn’t have been the only person who saw those billboards and thought, “Wilmington has a real airport and it flies to Raleigh, North Carolina?” I was shocked. I genuinely believed that I was the only person in Delaware with a continued interest in flying to Raleigh (I live there). The Amtrak on campus doesn’t even go to Raleigh!

ILG is essentially one of Avelo’s home bases since that’s usually the only airline it flies. Avelo keeps its prices low by flying out of smaller airports like ILG because most of these airports aren’t large enough to fly other airlines, leaving them free of competition. Avelo created a system that makes itself the best if not only option for individuals seeking to go to or from a city that lacks a large airport.

Greatly intrigued by the prospect of no longer having to take flights from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), I looked into Avelo flights. I found out that a flight from ILG to RDU for the weekend I wanted to fly was only $29 – with tax.

I couldn’t fathom how this was possible. I was left thinking, “This airline can’t be safe, right?” I’ve refused to fly Spirit Airlines because of their low prices, but here I was, now considering flying an even cheaper airline.

After reading some reviews about Avelo, I could gather that while it wasn’t the most comfortable or luxurious experience, it got the job done. A flight to RDU from ILG is less than two hours, so I didn’t care if the seats on the plane weren’t very plush or if I wasn’t served a crisp cup of Coca-Cola during the flight (although I do cherish an airplane Coca-Cola).

The biggest catches with flying Avelo are that you can bring a backpack but you pay to check a bag or bring a carry-on, and the flights from ILG are only on Thursdays and Sundays. As a college student who just wanted to visit home for a weekend, neither of these facts were deal-breakers. I was perfectly content flying with just a small JanSport backpack since I left many of my clothes at home. After concluding that there were more benefits than risks to flying Avelo, I decided to pay for a $58 round-trip to RDU.

When I first arrived at ILG, I was skeptical that it was even an airport. It looked like an office building. The security area was no larger than my bedroom, and the gate was smaller than the West Lounge in Perkins Student Center. The airport was so small that instead of using an intercom, the staff members simply walked up to you to give you an announcement.

Although the airport was incredibly tiny, it was nice. The gate had abundant seating, as well as clean bathrooms and five vending machines.

Before the flight, there were some minor hiccups. I was unaware that Avelo doesn’t allow customers to enter security until two hours before boarding, so I had to hang out in the lobby for 30 minutes before going to my gate. Additionally, digital boarding passes weren’t working, so everyone had to wait in the lobby to get their passes printed.

On the bright side, staff and passengers chatted amongst each other while waiting, and we quickly went from strangers to family. Nobody had flown Avelo before, so we were all confused. This shared circumstance made the experience feel oddly comforting. With enough confusion, social anxiety dissipates, leaving one with no choice but to thoughtlessly socialize. And socialize I did. After all was said and done, I was left wondering, “Was it really about the flight, or was it about the friends you made along the way?”

The flight was delayed for a little over an hour due to inclement weather in Raleigh, which gave me more time to bond with my Avelo family. The staff was incredibly kind and hilarious, singing to each other and cracking jokes the whole night. They walked around the gate regularly to check in on everyone and strike up genuine conversations. Everyone was down-to-earth and sociable, since we had nothing else to do but talk to each other.

Although I didn’t buy my seat in advance, I managed to get an aisle seat that wasn’t in the emergency exit row, so I was satisfied. The plane was clean, and the seats had more than enough legroom (something I can’t say for Frontier Airlines). I was happy to see standard-sized tray tables and pockets on the chairs. The chairs were slightly stiff and had an odd outward curve in the middle that pushed into my spine unless I kept my back arched.

Boarding the plane took longer than necessary because the Avelo staff couldn’t figure out how to attach stairs to the plane. They swiveled them back and forth for a solid 20 minutes, which was more entertaining than it was frustrating. There was a brief 10-minute delay after boarding the plane due to a medical emergency taking place on the runway. Other than that, boarding went smoothly and didn’t take incredibly long.

Besides a little turbulence, the flight was smooth and comfortable enough. Although my back wasn’t too badly affected by the stiff chairs, I can imagine being in some discomfort if the flight was more than a few hours.

My second flight experience was similar to the first, and the planes were identical. There was an hour delay due to crew issues, but the gate was clean and comfortable. I also didn’t mind having extra time to get homework done. I didn’t make any new friends at RDU, but I did see some folks from my first flight, which brought me a unique feeling of comfort. When we got back to ILG, we were greeted by the same staff members who worked the first flight. I felt at home.

Overall, flying Avelo is relatively convenient and efficient, and it provides a humble environment that no other airline can. What you gain in human connection and a low-stress atmosphere makes up for the less-than-ideal seating quality and moderate delays. I’ve paid much more for Frontier Airlines and have had far worse experiences, with poorer customer service and longer delays. If you are looking for a weekend getaway with minimal luggage, I definitely recommend flying Avelo!