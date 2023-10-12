Mosaic Tries Something New: Carlo’s Bake Shop Express

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Executive Editor

“Hey you! What are you doing?”

I look up curiously.

“Who wants to eat some cake?”

It’s then and there I realize that it’s finally happened.

I’m standing in Trabant, waiting for my Grubhub order in an inconspicuous nook adjacent to the big Carlo’s Bake Shop Express machine. I’ve long stopped inquisitively peeking into the contraption. The machine has been there for nearly a month; the cake has not.

Now, suddenly hearing Buddy Valastro’s enthusiasm, I’m all ears. As I timidly crane my neck to look in front of the machine, I realize that, at long last, the cake has arrived – a video version of Valastro making appearances between B-roll of cake making on the machine’s touchscreen. While I’m honestly not that big of a cake gal (I much prefer ice cream), the anticipation has been gnawing at me for too long. I decide to live dangerously (and unabashedly run the risk of spoiling my lunch) by giving this thing a whirl.

To be fair, this isn’t my first rodeo in the world of automated food service. Last year, I sampled the Yo-Kai Express (known in some circles as “the ramen machine”) in the Harrington P.O.D. Now, with the arrival of this new cake vending machine in Trabant, it would seem that there’s something of a budding trend on campus.

A few hours after the initial encounter, the Grubhub sustenance wearing off, I gleefully approached the machine. I had the option of a slice of black & white, chocolate, rainbow, red velvet or vanilla confetti cake. After thorough, careful deliberation, I chose the rainbow slice because it was the prettiest looking.

As the virtual Valastro continued to enthusiastically advertise his baked wares, I tapped the screen. Upon seeing the prices, my jaw dropped slightly. One slice rang up to $8.95. I didn’t have the option of using Flex or dining points to pay, either, only credit or debit.

The cake itself wasn’t only aesthetically pleasing; it was very fresh, and it had a delightful, non-overpowering vanilla flavor. I’m usually not partial to buttercream, but the icing was creamy and rich. And, who am I kidding? The vividness of the cake was also a lot of fun! I loved the little pile of rainbow crumbs that amassed in the packaging while I ate.

Needless to say, I spoiled my lunch.

The machine is definitely convenient. As each slice is individually wrapped, you can carry it with you across campus, keep it in your fridge for later or easily save it for a friend who’s having a rough day. Or, you can do what I did and just sit down, peel back the wrapper and dig in. The slice itself is also quite substantial. I could’ve easily made two portions of it (I didn’t).

Yet while the cake was undoubtedly good, I just can’t seem to get past the cost. You’re definitely paying for quality, and you’d pay about the same to order the slices for delivery from Carlo’s Hoboken Bake Shop. Naturally, the machine’s appeal is additionally heightened by the association with the Cake Boss himself.

However, just like I did with Yo-Kai Express, I can’t help but wonder if the mechanized novelty of the machine is the real icing on the cake here. The reality is, I could purchase a full meal elsewhere on campus for about the same price. While I’m curious to try more flavors, the costs seem to outweigh the (sweet, sweet) benefits for a college student’s budget.

All in all, I’m glad the machine has finally been stocked in Trabant, but the $8.95 sticker price runs the risk of being more decadent than the cake itself.