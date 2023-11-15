Mosaic tries something new: Snap Pizza

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

Even though Snap Custom Pizza & Salads (better known as Snap) is popular among students, I was still apprehensive about trying its food. As a picky eater, I wasn’t too fond of the idea of trying a new pizza place. After more than a year of being at the university, I finally decided to give it a shot – and I wasn’t disappointed.

One of Snap’s biggest selling points is that it has healthier, more diverse pizza options. It offers a variety of pizza crusts, including vegan and gluten-free options, as well as vegan and gluten-free toppings. Because of this, I immediately assumed it was going to be more expensive than the average pizza at, say, Grotto Pizza.

Being a college student, I wasn’t (and still am not) willing to pay a pretty penny for pizza. However, it turns out that Snap’s pizzas are actually cheaper than other places I’ve tried. Its standard size pizza is about 12 inches and roughly two servings. It’s about eight dollars for a plain pizza with no toppings, which is what I ended up ordering. In my experience, the same dish at other restaurants typically goes for about $12-$14.

Not only does Snap offer a wide variety of specialty pizzas, but it also gives customers the option to create their own with a variety of different toppings. Snap charges a flat fee for these “CYO” pizzas. This covers the restaurant’s traditional (vegan!) crust, but you have the option of choosing a different crust for a slight upcharge. Most of the toppings are also covered, with only a select few carrying an additional charge, like the vegan cheese.

I decided to order online since the restaurant is small and tends to get crowded. I also wanted to eat it in my dorm while wrapped in my blankets, snuggled up with my cat and watching a Disney movie. I just ordered a plain cheese pizza because I wanted something I could confidently compare to other pizzas I’ve tried. I placed my order and did a little bit of cleaning, and within 10 minutes, my pizza was ready.

I walked over to pick up my pizza, which was easy since I live on the Green, and it was only a two-minute trip. The cashier was really nice, greeting me with a smile, and was quick to get my order. There were a lot of people waiting for their food, and she made sure to address everyone’s needs.

When I got back to my dorm, I changed into my pajamas and made a cocoon out of blankets. I put on “Luca” and started munching.

From the first bite, I was in love. The pizza was amazing. The crust was fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside. There was an even layer of cheese and sauce that melted together beautifully. It wasn’t too greasy, which is perfect since greasy food is a pet peeve of mine (you’ll always catch me dabbing my pizza with a napkin before I eat it). I liked how it wasn’t too filling, either. I could eat the whole thing (and I did) without feeling overstuffed.

I’m lactose intolerant, and despite some dairy-free options, I opted to get the regular mozzarella cheese. This usually wouldn’t be a great idea, but it didn’t affect me too much this time around. Take this information with a grain of salt, but it didn’t tear up my stomach like pizza from other places normally do.

When I finished the pizza, I went to throw the box into my recycling bin. Turning it over, I noticed something interesting. On the bottom of the box there was a list of questions to ask during or after your meal. They have different categories, including for friends, family or first dates. I thought this was so cute, and I think it shows the thought that Snap puts into the customer experience.

Coming from someone who has a fear of sampling new foods, trust me when I say Snap is absolutely worth trying. Even though it was my first trip, it most definitely won’t be my last – I can’t wait to try some of its other pizzas.