Mosaic Tries Something New: The Ride Safe program

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Executive Editor

It’s been quite a night in Perkins Student Center.

I’ve won a free ice pack and painted a rendition of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.” Only, instead of an anguished countenance, the subject bears the evil Patrick Star face (you’ve seen the meme), courtesy of staff Cartoonist Danny Tull’s paint pen skills. I walk out of Perkins gleefully clutching my riches, the paint still a little wet, only to be greeted by groups of students galavanting (loudly) through the night. Nearby, a small crowd is apparently gathered. While my vantage point is pretty much blocked by The Den, I notice a lot of hollering and a police car nearby.

It’s almost 1 a.m., but I’m not used to my walk home being this chaotic at this time of night. I don’t have a car, and as I stand and weigh my travel options, I suddenly recall the UDPD Ride Safe program. I’ve never utilized it before, but a bit wary of the pandemonium on all sides – and unsure of its extent – I reason, “Sure, why not?” Better safe than sorry.

I dial (302) 831-RIDE. Someone quickly answers, and I explain my circumstances.

“Do you feel unsafe?” they ask.

“I mean, it’s a bit rowdy out tonight,” I answer, visibly cringing at my choice of adjective.

They request my location, destination, full name (spelled, please), UDID number and phone number. I’m told someone will be there to pick me up shortly. I’m not told the vehicle type or where exactly at Perkins they’ll be, but I wait, keeping my eyes peeled and hoping for the best.

About five minutes later, a white van emblazoned with “UDPD” appears in view and inches its way along the sidewalk. I wager that this is my safe ride. Dodging flocks of students, I timidly approach the car.

I’m greeted by a smiling cadet behind the wheel, and as I scurry into the backseat of what was admittedly a very cozy and clean car, they hand me a sign-in sheet. Much to my relief, they ask nothing about the painting.

Once I’ve jotted down my name and UDID number again, the cadet alerts their walkie-talkie that the drop-off process has begun, and we’re off. I won’t lie – I sort of feel like a VIP.

“Yeah, I would not want to be out here tonight,” they say as we ride up Academy Street, and it’s then I realize that I’ve probably made the right choice.

I explain that it’s my first time using this service, as it’s usually not this turbulent out. I wonder out loud: “Do a lot of students utilize this program?” They explain that not many do. Indeed, I seemed to have been only the second person to fill out the provided sheet, although the night was still relatively young. They’re just relieved they didn’t have to take one of those sharp golf cart-looking vehicles (I learned that they’re apparently called Gators).

My driver also explains that if you’re, say, somewhere on the Green and need to get to a destination within walking distance, you can be escorted if you don’t want to go alone. It’s then I understand why I was asked to specify my point A and point B.

Although they politely offer to take me straight to my door multiple times, I have them drop me near my on-campus residence. Getting out of the parking lot’s something of a delicate art that I don’t want to put my friendly driver through.

The otherwise 15- to 20-minute walk was rendered a five-minute ride. I’m home, safe and sound. My decision was pretty much spontaneous, but I’m glad I made it and that I remembered the program in the first place.

I will say there were a few confusing aspects with using the service. Again, I wasn’t told what sort of vehicle to expect or where the exact pick-up point would be, although they did have me provide a callback number. Moreover, there’s a note on the program’s webpage that service is available from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., which caused me to frantically dial (302) 831-RIDE at 12:55 a.m. Only upon a subsequent, more careful reading did I realize that this timeframe applied to those utilizing the separate program provided by Transportation Services (which also has only four pick-up points) to reach off-campus destinations, information regarding which is provided on the same page. The Ride Safe program, on the other hand, is available 24/7 “for students, staff and faculty from any University property or contiguous street, and specific areas off campus,” according to the UDPD website.

If I’m being honest, when I picked up the phone, I was nervous at first – almost embarrassed. I hesitated; a part of me didn’t want to come off as an inconvenience. But I think that’s the exact sentiment the service is trying to address. It’s free and available to the university community for a reason. It’s there to make you feel safe in potentially unsafe situations. There’s really no reason not to use it if you feel you need it.

It’s quick and efficient, and it’s ultimately a great provider of peace of mind. My driver was also incredibly kind and made me feel comfortable throughout. I appreciated the thoroughness of it all: the need to provide a phone number, the sign-in process, the driver’s updates to their radio channel.

I hopefully won’t ever be in a position to need the Ride Safe program again, but I now know it’s there for me, and if ever wary, I encourage students to trust their gut and utilize the same.