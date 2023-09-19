Mosaic tries something new: Trader Joe’s (it changed my life)

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

Whenever I’d tell someone that I’ve never been inside the famous Trader Joe’s, I’d be met with shocked faces. I have seen online memes and headlines and heard about the wonders of Trader Joe’s, but I never fully understood the fascination until I finally went inside one earlier this month.

I’ll be honest – I was in a time crunch and couldn’t stay for long. My friend had an interview in a different store nearby, so while I waited, I decided to browse to pass time. But considering how in awe I was for those 20 minutes, Trader Joe’s knows just how to create the best atmosphere for customers.

Walking in, I was greeted with an organized and aesthetically pleasing produce aisle. I spent about 10 minutes total staring at the name-brand vegan noodle salads. Despite how good they looked, I refrained from purchasing them and decided to only get one thing if I saw something good.

Once my friend finished her interview, we walked some more in the aisles, smelling beautiful bouquets of flowers near the exit. We also were pleasantly surprised by the coffee grounds that you can grind into a bag yourself.

What makes Trader Joe’s so likable in comparison to the vast majority of grocery stores, other than their own brand of foods, is the way they create an experience for customers. Instead of having an overwhelming amount of different products, Trader Joe’s throws out the conventional methods of grocery shopping by downsizing the number of products to choose from. This is extremely helpful for indecisive customers like myself. Everything is open, encouraging you to reach and search for your food, rather than search for 10 minutes and give up when you don’t see the pizza you want.

The entire aesthetic of the store brings in a certain clientele: the artsy fonts of product names, the brand-exclusive products offered, the consistent set up of the aisles and the employees who make the experience very welcoming – even if you’re just grabbing a snack.

These employees deserve their own honorable mention. I was once told that I look like I should work there. Now I understand why – everyone has tattoos. I’d fit right in. But aside from the really amazing shadowing on their forearms, everyone is so affable.

My grocery store back home has an unspoken rule for customers to not interact with any employees unless they have looked up and down the aisle 30 times and still couldn’t find the olive oil they needed. Trader Joe’s employees were extremely friendly and looked super stylish, too.

Since I was in a hurry, I was only able to purchase a box of almond and dark chocolate chip cookies. I’m not sure if the cookies were homemade, but they sure looked like it. I also thought the flavor combination was something I don’t see often, yet it makes so much sense, so I indulged. Within a few days, my roommates and I ate the entire container.

I didn’t get many groceries, but I will be going back for more. I’ve heard so many good things about their different products like the Mediterranean style hummus, dried soft and juicy mangos and their various snacks from chips to ice cream.

Overall, Trader Joe’s deserves all the hype it gets. I’m glad I got rid of my FOMO from lacking a Trader Joe’s experience. I highly recommend you try it out if you also haven’t been inside one.