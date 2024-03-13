Mosaic Tries Something New: Whitney Kitchen

NADYA ELLERHORST

Executive Editor

There’s no soda pop in Whitney Kitchen. There’s no music, conveyor belt for dirty dishes or napkin holders on tables, either. There are, however, 16 fl. oz. bottles of chocolate milk.

For most of my undergraduate career, I assumed Whitney Kitchen was for student-athletes only. On a recent whim, however (I was probably curious about the menu), I checked its web page, only to learn that it’s open to staff and students every weekday. I informed my roommate of this, and we decided to try it for ourselves.

Whitney Kitchen is situated in the Whitney Athletic Center on South Campus, necessitating our use of the university buses. According to its website, the kitchen is open from 10:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, with no rotations of its menu for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

I arrived after a for-credit Pilates class and an impromptu racquetball session with my roommate. I’m fully aware that neither makes me a student-athlete, but the athleisure I wore did help me feel just a little more comfortable as I made my way into the massive center for the first time.

Fortunately for me, my nutrition and dietetics major roomie is no stranger to the center, since it’s where she recently had her Honors Capstone placement. Upon arriving at the library-quiet lobby, she knew exactly where to go.

We made our way upstairs through the naturally-lit study spaces (I took note of one designated “The Coop”) and past a beautiful mosaic of Memorial Hall, myself in a bit of awe at the blue and gold interior. I really dug the HENergy of the place, and that’s not something I say lightly.

The last thing I expected when I finally walked up to what resembled a stadium fast food counter and scanned my ONEcard was a question about what I’d like to drink. This made sense only after I realized the massive seating area (which really screamed “study lounge” more than “dining space”) housed no soda dispensers.

After choosing among pre-portioned cups of juice and Gatorade or generous bottles of chocolate and regular milk, I made my way into the sectioned-off food area. Adjacent to the counter was a made-to-order sandwich station and cloth-covered tables with cookies, chips and waffle makers, as well as catering dishes filled with fruit, salad and various entrees and sides.



As I grabbed a porcelain – yes, porcelain – plate and silverware, I was a bit taken aback by it all. It practically felt like attending a catered event.

There was a solid variety of food, yet I didn’t feel overwhelmed as I often do in the regular dining halls. I had a lot to choose from, sure, but it wasn’t dizzying.

Moreover, I didn’t struggle to find something explicitly “good” for me. I’ll be the last to refuse any opportunity to consume tater tots, but in recent efforts to eat better, it can be challenging in the other dining halls that offer so many tasty – but not as healthy – options.

The quality of the food was also impressive. My roomie noted that the carrots taste just like the ones her mom makes, and I filled up on the baked chicken, lo mein and (purple!) baby potatoes. I would have loved to try the custom sandwiches and wraps, but the food was so rich and filling that there was no room left for seconds.

The space itself was filled with couches and outlet-abundant high-rise tables, and I could see Delaware Stadium through the windows. We arrived around 11:30 a.m., but the place was practically empty, and we didn’t struggle to find seating. I can’t confirm, but given our non-UD-themed athletic wear, I think we were the only non-student athletes there. I also eyed a stocked bar area towards the entrance, so I assume the expansive space is also used for events.

There are few reasons not to take advantage of Whitney Kitchen. The food is great, and the space is wonderful.

However, the kitchen was designed with student-athletes in mind, whose schedules don’t always allow for easy access to main campus dining halls. As such, unless you have class on South Campus, Whitney Kitchen may not be the most viable option for you timewise. My roommate and I had to plan our visit, coordinating schedules to catch the shuttle down and back.

Whitney Kitchen is also not open on the weekends. However, although I have yet to try to do so, I could see myself grabbing dinner there before a weekday game.

Nonetheless, I’d encourage students to try the kitchen at least once, and not just for the food. I always appreciate uncovering new parts of campus, and as someone who hasn’t explored South Campus much beyond the train station, stadiums and UDairy, I enjoyed the unexpected discoveries I made and the delicious meal I got in the process.

While you’re at it, spend an unreasonable amount of time taking photos with the “Go Hens” sculpture outside the complex (like we did). You know, for the memories.