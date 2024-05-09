Movie review: Alex Garland’s “Civil War”

BY ALEX LAVINSON

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

When I initially caught wind of the trailer for Alex Garland’s latest project, “Civil War,” I was hit with a harsh air of pessimism. Based on its snippets of incessantly piercing gunfire and half-baked political messaging, I presumed it to be a callous and cynical attempt at provoking surface-level discussion during an American election year.

But, now having seen the film, I feel almost entirely different. Although a lot of the discourse surrounding “Civil War” has continued to call the film aimless, empty and completely contradictory, I’ve found that its primary concerns are less in meditating on the future of American politics and more in questioning the distressing nature of mass division.

The titular war is that of widespread polarization – not just in America, but globally – due to a dissolving trust in neutral forces, such as the press. This distrust is likely the result of popular news sources becoming increasingly politicized and the rise of social media having provided too many outlets for misinformation.

In short, there’s too much commotion surrounding real journalism – that which seeks out the truth, above all else – to the point where not everyone knows where to find it. In other words: How can we solve nationwide division when even the fourth estate is divided?

Garland’s answer is through traditional journalistic practices.

Garland argues that unless there’s a free and objective press, polarization will rise. And he’s not wrong, nor is this a striking revelation. News sources affiliated with political parties have only managed to stir up controversy and push individuals further in their respective directions. Traditional journalism forces people to form their own opinions, rather than be spoon fed them by others.

To present this idea, Garland frames “Civil War” through a neutral perspective; one that’s mounted on the backs of a group of old-fashioned photojournalists. As these characters experience a series of conflicting and horrifying events, the audience is tasked with making their own moral interpretations.

Only, the journalists aren’t entirely neutral. Sure, their practices are mostly spot on in capturing the essence of real war photography, but as people, they aren’t humanity’s blankest slates. The characters of Lee (Kirsten Dunst) and Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), specifically, are layered individuals who experience mirroring character arcs throughout.

They’re passionate, dedicated and willing to do anything for their journalistic craft. However, that isn’t to say that their characterization squanders the film’s neutrality. I would argue that it instead adds a new dimension to consider.

Garland begs the question: Are journalists becoming soldiers? In other words, do the practices that war photographers participate in mirror those of the military? They aim. They shoot. They attempt to gain position.

“Civil War” draws the comparison between these groups not just by setting the two side-by-side and allowing the parallels to speak for themselves, but also by acknowledging their psychological similarities.

Every journalist in “Civil War” is driven by one of two motives: journalism (they think their work is imperative) or self-interest (it makes them feel alive). In most cases, it’s the latter. But, either way, their mental tolls resemble that of a battle-battered soldier. Either they succumb to the violence or they’re dehumanized by it.

“Civil War” may feel fantastical due to its colorful imagery, tonally unabiding musical cues and heavy usage of shallow depth of field, but it’s also a deeply realistic take on combat and the psychological toll of violence. It’s loud, terrifying and (worst of all) thrilling.

It’s a rush of adrenaline to everyone on- and off-screen.

For the protagonists who yearn for the thrill of war, their experiences resurrect them. But how can violence be resurrective? The idea of war as a source of liveliness is contradictory in itself.

Garland doesn’t hold back on critiquing how American culture has fetishized violence and inspired division. He may not capitalize on every opportunity he’s given to inspire change and provoke meaning, but what he captures is still daring, captivating and entirely worth discussing.

It’s not as consistently rewarding as some of Garland’s past work, such as “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” but “Civil War” is an undeniably riveting and striking film, one that succeeds in providing sound anti-war messaging and an ode to true-blue journalism. 7/10.