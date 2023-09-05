Movie Review: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (new adventure, same old Indy)

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

For the last 42 years, the “Indiana Jones” films have set the standard for suspenseful, thrilling and entertaining adventures. From running from a gigantic rolling boulder to wading through a cavern pool full of venomous snakes, the franchise created iconic scenes that have risen to mainstream popularity over the years.

There have been many other adventure series that have come and gone since then, such as “Jurassic Park,” “Jumanji” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” not to mention countless other film and television series that provide a bit more shocking writing and groundbreaking visual effects. In the 15 years since Indiana Jones’ last outing and the 42 years since “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” does Indiana Jones’ style of adventure film still stand the test of time? Let’s dig into the most recent archeological adventure, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and find out.

When I first saw the trailer for the new Indiana Jones movie, I must admit that I was skeptical on whether this movie would be entertaining or not. I love a new adventure movie, but with the numerous sequels, reboots and all-in-all obvious cash grabs that have been flooding the film industry recently, it didn’t seem like this tale would be anything more than that. However, after viewing the film, I will say that “Dial of Destiny” was a pleasant surprise.

In this installment of the franchise, retired archaeologist Jones is thrown into another adventure after an enemy from his past returns. He races against evil Nazi scientist Jürgen Voller (played by Mads Mikkelsen) to find the Dial of Destiny. The Dial is rumored to have powers of time manipulation, and Voller intends to change the outcome of World War II.

Ford reprises his role as the no-nonsense archeologist and college history professor, Henry “Indiana” Jones. Jones proves age doesn’t matter as he rides horses through the subway, skillfully whipping his enemies and fighting hand-to-hand against Nazis in dangerous situations. In the film, he is accompanied by a few new reluctant allies: Helena Shaw and her young thief friend Teddy (portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ethann Isidore, respectively).

I was quite impressed by Waller-Bridge’s portrayal of Shaw, the daughter of Toby Jones’ character, Basil Shaw, and goddaughter of Indiana. Waller-Bridge was able to match the clever and mischievous ways of Ford’s character. Chaos follows the adventurous criminal, Helena Shaw, wherever she goes. There are also hilarious back and forth retorts and resilient escapes. Bridge is able to bring her mean-spirited sense of humor from her award-winning show, “Fleabag” to the big screen. I found it ironic that she played an antihero in this film because the cinematic Amazon Prime commercial that played before the movie labeled her “Fleabag” character as a villain.

There were a few flashback scenes featuring a young Indiana Jones that required new footage. Since technology has not advanced enough to send Harrison Ford back in time and the process of cloning would be too expensive, the studio did the next best thing: CGI Indiana Jones. Depending on what each individual’s CGI tolerance is, it will determine the overall enjoyment of the film.

For history buffs, this film includes a lot of historical references. Multiple wars are mentioned throughout the film, with the movie starting at the end of World War II. Jones’ son, Henry “Mutt” Williams, mentioned to have died after being drafted in the Vietnam War.

Other historical aspects of the film include a scene set in the New York City Ticker Tape Parade on August 13, 1969. The parade celebrated Apollo 11’s launch, and there is a scene that fully recreates the event. Unlike the real event, however, Indiana Jones interrupts the parade and subsequent protest, riding a horse while being chased by the CIA on motorcycles. The scene ends with Jones and his stolen horse playing a little game of chicken with an unsuspecting subway train (twice).

The shenanigans did make it hard to take the deeper subjects seriously. It was distracting when it came to the film discussing serious topics such as mental health, feeling useless and coping with death. Another drawback of the film is that it feels like a film you’ve seen before. It will not not change your life, but it will hopefully entertain you.

Even with all the absurd humor in the film, there is still a perfect balance of heart and pure nostalgia that rounds it out. I rate this film a solid 7/10 due solely to it being another Indiana Jones film, but with a new story line. It was a fun film, but I don’t think it will be as fondly remembered as previous installments. If anything, it did motivate me to go back and enjoy the series’ iconic past films.