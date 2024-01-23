Movie review: Is “Wonka” sweet or sour?

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

For many people, going to the movies with loved ones is a holiday tradition. Movies of this season are conventionally musicals or something incredibly emotional that will be next year’s Oscars’ bait. This holiday season, we were presented with the fantasy-musical-comedy and prequel, “Wonka.”

In the film, young Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) has aspirations of being the next chocolatier and travels to the Galerie Gourmet – the capital of chocolate selling – in order to make his fortune. Unfortunately, he uses up his starting funds, which lands him in indentured servitude at Mrs. Scrubbit’s laundry shop/inn. Here, he meets other indentured servants who soon become his friends. Can Wonka use his imaginative and expert chocolatier skills to buy their freedom?

Shayna:

I wholeheartedly believe that a remake can never be as good as the original film. Between “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971) and its remake, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005), the quality didn’t appear to hold up (to critics, at least). The 1971 film had a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%, while the 2005 film had a rating of 83%.

While a prequel is not necessarily a remake, viewers will likely compare the quality to that of its original counterpart (or, in this case, counterparts). I’d imagine this is even more likely if the film makes intentional references to said counterparts, which “Wonka” does (too frequently, I might add). “Wonka” had big shoes to fill, since it had to go up against not just one, but two successful predecessors.

I found the film to be unoriginal and uninspired. There wasn’t anything about it that stood out compared to anything I’d seen before. It simply felt like a weird mix of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Annie” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The plot is simple and predictable. Willy Wonka tries to start a chocolate factory but faces pushback from two groups of antagonists. He then forms a team that helps him defeat these antagonists and work his way up in the world. While I’m slightly simplifying the story to avoid spoilers, there’s not much more to it. It’s truly that straightforward.

The only clear attempt to make the story less straightforward was to add a side plot: a backstory for one of the supporting characters, an orphan named Noodle. But this side plot isn’t even introduced until the third act (a rookie mistake, in my opinion), and it doesn’t make any sense. It didn’t serve to redeem an already likable character, nor did it explain any of the events in the main story. The movie would’ve been better off sticking to its substanceless but coherent storyline.

The music in this movie left something to be desired. For me, that something was good singing. Timothée Chalamet did a decent job playing Willy Wonka, but he cannot sing. He’s not tone-deaf, but I’d expect someone who is being hired to play a musical role to have better vocal skills. I suppose I expect too much.

To worsen the matter, the song lyrics were not catchy. They were painfully forgettable. I can’t sing you any songs from the film, even though I saw it just hours before writing this.

While the movie was meant to be optimistic and cliché, its cheesy approach leaves some plot holes. The individuals that Wonka meets after becoming an indentured servant trust him far too quickly. He tells them that he makes chocolate, and they proceed to put their lives on the line for him.

Additionally, the film’s “all-is-lost” moment is short-lived and too easily resolved. While “all-is-lost” moments are downers, they’re crucial components of a story and shouldn’t be neglected in the name of optimism.

Some details in the film feel unnecessary. The Oompa-Loompa is one of them. He randomly shows up, and we must accept his relevance to the story. Although Oompa-Loompas are in the previous movies, they don’t make sense in this story. Including the Oompa-Loompa (inorganically, at least) makes it feel like the film is trying too hard to connect to its predecessors rather than to become a story on its own.



Overall, I thought the movie was engaging and enjoyable, but I found issues with structural inconsistencies and underwhelming musicality. 6.8/10.

Danny:

In contrast to my co-writer’s review, I found “Wonka” to be a sweet escape from the bitter reality of today. The film really shines as a holiday film, which may be a turn-off for some. It doesn’t provide a lot of revolutionary storytelling, but it does unravel the mystery of the elusive and whimsical chocolatier.

Don’t get me wrong: I agree with Shayna that there were a lot of songs, but the spacing between each song wasn’t too bad. If you were to get rid of the songs, it would still be a decent hour-and-a-half hour movie. The songs that stood out to me are “A Hatful of Dreams,” “You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This,” and “Pure Imagination.”

“A Hatful of Dreams” accurately represents the wide-eyed optimism and confidence of starting a new career, even when it backfires. The funniest part of the song is when Wonka stops every time he spends money, just to see how much is left. This parallels how many of us check our accounts after buying something on campus.

Sometimes, unoriginal things can still be lots of fun. “You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This” is a clear love letter to classic musicals. It’s a musical number that changes locations from buses, the sewer, to all sorts of bizarre places. The choreography is excellently executed and performed with a large amount of the cast. Something about Wonka’s crew helping him evade the police as he performs a song and dance about candy made me laugh.

Lastly, Chalamet’s version of “Pure Imagination” is scrumptious. Respectfully, I disagree with Shayna. He sings his butt off, putting in all the ethos, pathos and logos he can muster. I have always found this song bland, but to hear it transition from a somber ballad to a jazzy upbeat tune (foreshadowing the magical factory we know and love) was spectacular. I may have some bias though, because the 1971 movie is my mother’s favorite, and she would make me watch it every year during the holidays. It was nice to see her smile and gasp when the music started playing.

I have to acknowledge the orange and green elephant: the Oompa-Loompas. Hugh Grant was a fairly decent choice to portray Lofty the Oompa-Loompa. He shares similar facial features with the orange and green Oompa-Loompas from the 1971 movie. His fast-talking wit and charismatic British personality help make Lofty one of the funniest characters in the film.

Lofty’s harassment of Wonka (who had it coming since Wonka stole the cocoa beans under Lofty’s watch) and constant wisecracks certainly made me laugh. Plus, his commitment to the bit by telling his origin story in the form of the Oompa-Loompa song was priceless.

Whether you’re really into musicals or enjoy fantasy-driven films, “Wonka” is a fun origin story for everyone’s favorite candy man. I give the film a more charitable 8.5/10.

With all of that being said, we’ll leave it up to you to decide whether the fan or critic of the film won you over. Either way, you can’t lose by going to eat some chocolate.