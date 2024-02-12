Movie review: It’s not my fault I’m obsessed with “Mean Girls”

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

The first time I watched “Mean Girls” (2004), I fell in love. It became one of my many go-to movies and is still among my top five favorite movies along with “Forrest Gump” (1994) and “Sixteen Candles” (1984). I was about six years old when I saw it for the first time. My cousin, who is eight years older than me, insisted it was one of the greatest movies of all time and sat me down in front of the TV to watch it.

While she may not have had the best judgment by allowing me to watch that movie at such a young age, her decision was life-changing nonetheless. So with the 2004 “Mean Girls” standing as one of my favorite movies, I was skeptical when I first found out that this iconic film was being remade. After all, I thought the 2011 sequel of the original film was an abomination.

I knew that the new film would exclude at least 30 minutes of footage from the original due to its controversial nature. When I found out it was a musical, I became ecstatic, since I’m a sucker for musicals. As more and more commercials showcased the new film, I grew more and more restless to see it.

The movie stars Reneé Rapp as Regina George and Angourie Rice as Cady Heron. Rapp has played Regina in the Broadway musical for the last five years alongside other Broadway performers such as Sabrina Carpenter, and is a rising singer and songwriter. Rice is an Australian actress who began her career at a young age. She made her Hollywood breakthrough in the 2016 film, “The Nice Guys.”

When the lights went down in the movie theater, my heart began to race. The music played immediately, and I couldn’t contain my excitement. After a few minutes, I realized Damian (Jaquel Spivey) and Janis (Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Moana) are the musical narrators of this film. It was at this moment that I knew it wasn’t going to be like other remakes.

My jaw was on the floor throughout the entire movie. From the music to the effects to the individual scene work, I was in awe at the creativity put into this film. I even found myself wanting to sing along, even though this was the first time I was hearing the soundtrack.

There are some familiar faces from the first film, including Fey (who reprises her role of Ms. Norbury and Lindsay Lohan (who cameos as the mathlete competition proctor). I loved how Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall (Tim Meadows) get together in this film. I always said they were endgame, and now it’s true.

Although some of the scenes differ from the original, every single one had me rolling on the floor laughing. For every scene the creators cut from the original film, they added an equally funny, if not more tolerant scene in its place. The movie is so incredibly unserious that I couldn’t help but laugh the whole way through.

The aspect that sets this film apart the most from the original is how toxic Janis and Damian are from the start. While it was less obvious in the old movie, this one made it clear that Janis sees Cady as an opportunity to take revenge on Regina. Cady is simply a pawn in Janis’ game, and Janis pulls the victim card when it backfires in her face. In doing so, she throws everyone else under the bus (or, in this case, in front of it).

This is super important in the film’s plot to showcase the reality of how “girl-on-girl” crime really starts. Nobody is ever just the villain or just the victim. The lessons to be learned are a lot clearer in this new film. It is also made to appeal more to our generation, referencing pop culture and representing more realistic beauty standards.

Overall, the film was one of the best I’ve seen. It definitely has made its way into my top ten list (not passing the original of course, which holds a special place in my heart). The only time I cried during the entire film was when it ended.

I 1000% recommend that everyone sees this film. Needless to say, I’ll probably go see it about a dozen more times before it hits streaming services. As Gretchen Wieners would say: It was “so fetch.”