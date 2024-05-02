Movie review: “Kung Fu Panda 4”

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

I believe the “Kung Fu Panda” series is one of the best animated movie franchises. However, I was a bit apprehensive when I heard that there was a fourth movie in the works.

I off-handedly mentioned to a few of my friends that I was going to see the movie on a Saturday night, and I received a surprisingly split reaction: Half said they loved the movie, and the other half said they hated it.

After receiving mixed feedback, I was nervous walking into the theater; the stakes were incredibly high with this movie. The franchise needs to end on a high note, but this was already achieved with the third movie. Releasing this fourth film was a risky move, as DreamWorks has a reputation to uphold.

In terms of sequels, however, the bar was set pretty low. These days, I feel like most people share similar sentiments regarding how sequels tend to play out. The first is always the best, the second is mediocre, the third is disappointing and the fourth (if there is one) spirals, taking the whole series down with it.

I hadn’t seen the previous movies in a long time, so I debated rewatching them before going to the theater (I didn’t). I wanted to see how this movie held up independently without comparing it to its predecessors. Needless to say, it didn’t disappoint.

Po, our Dragon Warrior protagonist, is tasked with finding a successor who can take over his role as the chosen one. The world is telling him that his job is done, but he doesn’t want to give up the one thing he had dreamed of his entire life. He embarks on one last quest alongside a fugitive, Zhen, to take down the infamous Chameleon.

One of my favorite parts of watching this movie was seeing numerous Disney Easter eggs, which I was a little surprised to see at first since this is a DreamWorks film. However, there were many elements throughout the movie that appeared to be referencing Disney films.

One that particularly caught my eye was the “Happy Bunny Tavern.” Sound familiar? Maybe you’re thinking of its “Tangled” counterpart, “The Snuggly Duckling.” Its cute and welcoming name poses as a disguise for the horrors within. Not only that, but within the tavern are characters that resemble the “Tangled” thugs, such as the drunk old man in a diaper and Hook Hand Thug.

I also noticed that Zhen’s character was extremely similar to the sly fox we all know and love from “Zootopia,” Nick Wilde. They both first appear as thieves who only accompany the protagonist on their journey for their personal interests, but in the end, take unexpected moral high grounds throughout the respective films. Both characters are turned into heroes.

I honestly think that the movie stays true to previous DreamWorks movies, not just the original “Kung Fu Panda” films. DreamWorks has produced great movies in the past, like “Madagascar” and “Shrek,” and this movie lives up to those standards.

I loved the moral lessons and personal feats each of the characters has to overcome, as well as the overarching lesson of the film. When it comes to making movie sequels, producers and directors tend to lose control of the overarching theme and lessons the movie is meant to convey. Such was not the case with “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

The movie is also very humorous, keeping Po as the lovable, but sometimes dense, panda we’ve all learned to adore. Even though it’s funny, the film maintains its integrity. This movie is very inspiring, and I highly recommend it to people of all ages.