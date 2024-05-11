Movie review: “Lisa Frankenstein” Movie

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

“Lisa Frankenstein” (2024) is one of the weirdest films I’ve ever watched. After viewing this movie’s trailers and promotions, I assumed that it was simply a cheesy romantic-comedy. Boy, was I wrong. When I opened Peacock to watch the movie, I was taken aback by the genre it was listed under: Horror. Oh [REDACTED]. What have I gotten myself into?

For those who haven’t watched one of the original “Frankenstein” movies, or even read the novel by Mary Shelley, the story is about a mad scientist, Dr. Frankenstein, who creates a monster in a science experiment. While this new film maintained some similar themes from the original story, it was a quite different adaptation.

Here’s what I assumed the film would be about: A young girl, Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), is unhappy in her lonely life and longs for the company of a young man who died in the early 1800s. She digs up his grave and brings him to life to live the love story she longs for.

Here’s what it’s actually about: A young man (Cole Sprouse) has his heart broken by a girl and, after some freak storm, dies from being struck by lightning while unmarried. Fast forward to 1989, Lisa Swallows is coping with the loss of her mother, who was tragically murdered in front of her, and makes a wish on a freaky green lightning storm. This results in the resurrection of the young man, who has turned into a horrific creature.

Throughout the film, Lisa and the creature essentially murder people for body parts that they can sew onto the creature, who slowly turns more into a human. There’s lots of blood and loss of limbs throughout the movie, and it’s relatively disturbing but comedic at the same time.

So, for the first 20 minutes of the movie, I was low-key pooping my pants over what to expect from this “horror” film. Believe it or not, I’ve accidentally watched a horror movie two other times before (you’d think I’d have learned my lesson the first time, but no). However, the apprehension quickly went away.

This movie doesn’t have jump scares (thank God). If anything, I felt like the “horror” was unnecessarily drawn out. I kept waiting for something to happen, but even the gory scenes were anti-climactic. They were disturbing, but nothing more.

However, the film was funny. Watching Cole Sprouse chop off another man’s genitalia was not on my 2024 bingo card, but I wasn’t mad about it. I also loved how quirky Lisa is; she really channels her inner Radio Rebel (if you know, you know). Usually, this type of character would make me cringe, but it had me laughing the whole time.

Lisa is also the perfect example of female rage. Every time she screamed, I felt it in my soul. The character goes from this innocent, trauma-stricken teenager to this anger-filled young woman, and the transition sent chills down my spine. She also says a lot of out-of-pocket things that a lot of girls think but never say. Aside from her murderous personality, I actually think she’s pretty relatable to girls my age.

The movie had its ups and downs, but by the end of it, I was seriously invested in the love story and genuinely devastated by the outcome. But I’m the kind of person who’s a sucker for a good love story. With that being said, it’s not your traditional horror movie, so don’t watch it purely for that aspect.

I recommend this film to people who enjoy cheesy rom-coms but don’t mind a bit of gore. It’s not that explicit anyway (in my opinion), so even if you aren’t the biggest fan of scary or disturbing media, it shouldn’t bother you that much. It’s not going to give you nightmares, that’s for sure.