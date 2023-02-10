Movie Review: Puss in Boots would beat up Jake Sully

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

If you’ve been on the same corner of the internet as I have (or at the very least, haven’t been living under a rock), you’ve seen the memes. You know the ones. I saw memes about “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” being better than “Avatar: The Way of Water” on my TikTok For You Page before I saw either movie. If I had a nickel for every edited video I’ve seen of the Big Bad Wolf, with his red eyes and black hood, captioned “Dreamworks did not have to make this villain so COLD,” I’d probably have, like, 10 nickels. As someone who never carries change on their person, that is an unreasonable amount.

I do agree with these movie-goers though, and believe that this influx of praise is justified. Every time the Big Bad Wolf started blowing his signature spine-curling whistle, the hairs on my arms stood up just as much as Puss’s. I mean, this villain was the literal embodiment of death, chasing after Puss throughout the entire film in hunt of the last of his nine cat lives, and I swear you could feel Puss’s fear through the screen.

Glowing reviews haven’t been the only videos popping up in my Instagram Reels, however. With the extremely anticipated sequel of “Avatar,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” entering theaters only a mere five days before “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” early watchers were quick to pit the two films against each other. Although, after applauding Dreamworks’ work on its latest animated villain with the rest of the internet, I came to a sudden realization; that’s where “The Way of Water” fell flat — with the villain!

While a great danger to Pandora and its inhabitants is humanity (once again), the ultimate villain — the one who was threatening Jake Sully’s life, family and people until his defeat at the end of the movie, and the one who killed someone close to Jake in the process — is a guy. Some dude. A man. A man?! With all of this commentary on humanity being the ultimate destroyer of nature and the world as we know it, the movie’s biggest baddie is an Avatar with copy and pasted memories of a previous bad guy? Meanwhile the orange cat, Puss in Boots, faces off with Death himself in his movie’s final battle? Make it make sense, James Cameron (the filmmaker behind the new Avatar).

Now, one might argue that the reason for “The Way of Water”’s ultimate villain not being as major as Death is because parts of the third and fourth installments of the film series have already been shot, with a fifth installment still a possibility. To that I say, do better, James Cameron; because if you saw the end-credits scene of “The Last Wish,” you know that Puss in Boots’ story isn’t over, either.

Therefore, in terms of antagonists, I think that “The Way of Water” could have been more of a success with fans if the villain developed Jake Sully’s character as much as Death did Puss in Boots. Maybe it’s just me, but bringing back a Colonel to create conflict in Jake’s life felt like a step backward.

If you think I’m being critical, let me tell you about the memes that spawned around the two sequels when their official reviews came out.

My favorite tweet from this entire internet craze perfectly sums up what everyone was thinking. You may have seen screenshots of the tweet on Instagram or TikTok; “Imagine taking over a decade to make a sequel just to get beat by Puss in Boots” one Twitter user says, captioning side-by-side photos of “The Way of Water”’s 78% Rotten Tomatoes score and “The Last Wish”’s whopping 97%. Now, eagle-eyed onlookers might notice that “The Way of Water” had almost 300 more reviews than “The Last Wish” at the time — but hey, the tomatoes speak for themselves.

And the final cherry on top? It came to the internet’s attention that “Puss in Boots”’s sequel took over a decade to come out, too. So sorry, James Cameron, but even though your film cost way more to make, the Na’vi are no match for our favorite fearless hero, Puss in Boots.