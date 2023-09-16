Movie Review: “Strays”

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Do you like dogs and/or comedy? Well, if that’s the case, I’d tell you that you’d love the movie “Strays,” but that may not be true. Although you may be inclined to see the movie, I strongly suggest you save your money and wait until it is released to streaming services.

The movie “Strays” is exactly what the title depicts. The story follows a dog named Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), who has a hateful owner named Doug (played by Will Forte, who I LOVE). Doug believes that Reggie ruined his life and is the reason his girlfriend left him, so he leaves Reggie out in the middle of nowhere in hopes that Reggie will never be able to return home.

Oblivious to Doug’s distaste for him, Reggie seeks to find his way back home, befriending a group of three stray dogs on his journey. Reggie learns what it’s like to be a stray and finds that he loves it. The film is filled with chaotic interactions and – for lack of a better phrase – potty humor.

Usually, I won’t see a film in theaters unless it has been highly praised by my film-guru brother. However, I made an exception this time: I went with someone who suggested this movie, hoping we would come out better friends than when we went in. I was willing to bite the bullet and spend the money on a ticket. Little did I know that this experience would barely help us connect, because he fell asleep for a decent chunk of the movie.

Now, I get that this movie is supposed to be from a dog’s point of view. Movies about dogs can certainly be enjoyable – take the “Air Buddies” film series for example. The movies are tasteful, relatively clean and have some kind of storyline. “Strays,” however, lacks an elaborate story. The whole “story” is that Reggie becomes a stray and is on a really long walk. It’s painfully simple and, quite frankly, boring.

The apparent purpose of the movie is to entertain the audience with vulgar, raunchy jokes about dogs, focusing on their bathroom habits and romantic lives. The movie fails to achieve this goal because the jokes are horribly written. Each joke lacked a punchline, consisting solely of vile language and sexual innuendos. Vulgarity can be absolutely hilarious, but that alone does not constitute a joke. The amount of times that the dogs talked about their genitals and feces made my eyes roll.

With that being said and done, I regret spending money to see the film. Not only did the trip to the theater fail to increase my friend roster, but it also failed to bring me joy. While I did laugh at times, the only reason I did was because my friend was laughing and I wanted him to think I was just as entertained as he was. It turned out that he wasn’t even entertained. When we walked out of the theater, he immediately turned to me and said, “That was dumb.”



If you, like me, are looking to expand your social circle, definitely do not take potential friends to see “Strays.” Don’t take your family, don’t take yourself – just don’t go. It’s not worth it. If you want to hear Will Ferrell’s voice, watch “Elf” at home. You’ll have a much better time.