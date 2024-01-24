Movie review: “The Holdovers”

BY ALEX LAVINSON

Staff Writer

Although set against the backdrop of a 1970s boarding school and sporting a throwback visual aesthetic, “The Holdovers” is more than just an exercise in holiday-fueled nostalgia. It’s a tragicomedy that offers just as many laughs as it does tears, rivalring “Election” (1999) and “Sideways” (2004) as filmmaker Alexander Payne’s most effective to date.

However, there’s something different about “The Holdovers,” especially in regards to its writing (it’s one of two Payne features not penned by the man himself). While it may navigate Payne’s usual themes of loneliness, healing and self-realization, this time, the execution feels more mature, honest and warm.

The film follows Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), a bitter and hopeless history teacher, as he is tasked with taking care of Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), a troubled student with family issues. Joined by school cook Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who is reeling from the loss of her Vietnam-pledged son, Hunham and Tully set out to make the most of their holiday misfortunes.

The story starts in a place of relative toxicity between characters, with most interactions falling into the category of either authoritative or snarky. Hunham is clearly not well-liked by his students; as for Tully, he is quickly established as one of the more callous classmates. But, as the plot progresses, the two closed-off loners begin to bond and slowly peel back the layers of one another, revealing past adversities and hypocrisies in the process.

These complicated characters and their unraveling relationships drive the narrative gracefully, allowing for calculated, hard-hitting plot points and reveals. Each character is like a caterpillar going through metamorphosis, opening up both on the inside and out.

The dialogue rolls off the characters, elevating their distinctiveness and humanity. Yet as fluid as the writing is, the performances bring each character to life. Giamatti proves once again to be one of the most underrated actors in the business, fully embodying his character both physically and mentally. Then there’s Randolph and newcomer Sessa, who are arguably just as superb.

But, above all, it’s Payne’s direction that makes the film so meditative. There’s a clear sense of earnestness from frame to frame, so much so that it made me nostalgic for a time I never knew in a place I’ve never been. It’s a feeling that is oddly reflective of Hunham’s own obsession with primordial civilizations, such as the Roman Empire – the likes of which he talks about more than himself.

Using the recurring theme of historical longing, the story establishes the characters’ repeated attempts to reconcile with their pasts, lingering on the mistakes they made and the things they took for granted. However, through each other, the characters realize that there are still ways to find fulfillment. This shift in perspective paves the way for the final act of the film, a chronology in which the characters step out of their comfort zones and confront their desires.

It’s a tale about moving on and living in the present while also serving as a study of relationships and belonging. But, as excellent as it is, I still found myself wrestling with a few of its underdeveloped aspects.

For instance, the film’s meandering plot leads to moments that don’t always feel earned. It somewhat explains the touch of sappiness that can be felt in one of the film’s closing scenes, an unoriginal climax that for a brief moment made me second-guess my initial enthusiasm.

But perhaps it was the realization that “The Holdovers” wasn’t trying to reinvent the wheel – quite the contrary, in fact – that softened me to the idea. After all, it’s a film whose strengths reside in its ability to feel wholesome and reminiscent of better times. And, of course, there’s its expertly crafted comedic wit, which should not be understated. The film will almost certainly become a mainstay in my holiday season rotation. 8/10.