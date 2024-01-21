Movie review: “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

In “The Hunger Games,” Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) is forced to receive her district’s punishment for its role in a rebellion that ended long before she was even born. While we know that her survival of the 74th Hunger Games sets her on a path to dismantle the institution of the Games as a whole with a second rebellion, the past is always something worth reflecting on.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” does exactly that – it takes viewers to the past, 64 years before Katniss Everdeen’s reaping. In this new movie, only a mere 10 years have passed since the conclusion of the war between the Capitol and the districts. Still in its infancy, the Hunger Games are unrefined.

Enter Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), an ambitious 18-year-old in his final year at the Academy. You may know him better as President Snow (played by Donald Sutherland from 2012 to 2015), the main antagonist of the first four “Hunger Games” movies.

This Snow isn’t the president of Panem we’ve come to hate, though. At least, not yet. In the film, Snow is just a Capitol boy who grew up during the war and whose family name holds a fraction of the weight and money that it used to. With his graduation looming, Snow’s only hope to afford University tuition is to win the coveted Plinth Prize scholarship.

At the beginning of the film, it is revealed by the creator of the Games, Dean Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), that the student who mentors the most attention-garnering tribute will receive the Plinth Prize. But thanks to his rotten luck, Snow is assigned the least likely winner: the female tribute from the impoverished District 12.

Despite the odds being stacked against her, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) puts on a performance that captivates the crowd at her reaping. There might be hope for Snow when the runt of the litter turns out to be a songbird, but as we eventually learn, where there are songbirds, there are snakes.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is an enrapturing story. Even though it’s centered around a character who goes on to commit terrible things, I couldn’t help but feel sympathy for the young Coriolanus Snow. He and his cousin Tigris (Hunter Schafer) can barely provide for their family, so it makes sense that he would do whatever it takes to win the Plinth Prize. The director of the movie, Francis Lawrence, did an amazing job of making a sympathetic character out of Snow.

“Whatever it takes” complicates itself into a twisted web as the movie goes on, though. This is especially because Coriolanus’ relationships with Lucy Gray, fellow student Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) and Head Gamemaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis) play huge roles in his decision-making. The cherry on top was that each of these actors, including Tom Blyth, put on a spectacular performance.

The Games, as fans of the first four movies will remember, are meant to be the ultimate punishment. They take children, the districts’ most innocent citizens, and have them kill one another. Of course, there are a lot of horrible moral implications to unpack. But more than any of the other movies, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” dives deeply into the question: “What are the Hunger Games for?” With this element of darkness in mind, the fact that we’re perceiving the Games through someone raised in the Capitol makes the story that much more compelling.

I think “Hunger Games” movie fans are going to love this film. My boyfriend, who I watched it with, certainly did, from the raw brutality of the Games both inside and outside of the arena, to the relationships between characters, all the way to the tense lead-up to the climax.

I agree that the movie was an entertaining watch, but as a reader of the book … listen. I don’t mean to spoil this movie review by comparing it to the book. They’re two completely different media. However, I think I would’ve been able to look past all the story elements that didn’t make it to the screen if the movie was paced differently.

The film is split into three different parts, same as the books, but it was strange seeing each part have barely an hour of screen time — I feel like each one has its own full story to give. I think this would’ve been better as two movies rather than one, giving each part more time to shine. I would’ve liked to see side characters built upon more as well, like Coriolanus’ class partner Clemensia Dovecote or Sejanus’ wealthy parents.

What also distracted me from the story, especially during “Part III,” was how the camera would cut from one scene to another with little to no explanation of how Snow arrived at this new scene. I don’t want to spoil where Snow is or what he’s doing during Part III, but let’s just say that he shouldn’t be abruptly appearing in places that he definitely wouldn’t have any prior knowledge about. It just felt a bit choppy, a bit rushed. Again, I think splitting the film into two would have been the best choice to prevent this. Showing how the story gets from one scene to another is just as important as the scenes themselves.

My boyfriend, however, did not feel like the pacing was too rushed. He liked that something dramatic was constantly happening, regardless of the lack of smooth transitions between said dramatics. To each their own, but if you read the book before watching the movie like I did, it might not be something you can so easily ignore.

Overall, I’d give this movie an 8/10. It features an incredible yet morally gray story set in the world of “The Hunger Games.” It graces you with Rachel Zegler’s beautiful voice. It convinces you to sympathize with President Snow, of all people. And even though it takes place many years before her birth, of course, there are some references to Katniss thrown in there – because how can we talk about “The Hunger Games” without mentioning the Girl on Fire?