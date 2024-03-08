Movie review: Was it worth waiting for “Dune: Part Two”?

GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

I was highly anticipating “Dune” in the months leading up to the film’s 2021 release. I hadn’t read the novel series and knew nothing about it, but I soon learned it was considered one of the best science-fiction stories ever.

Outside the source materials’ reputation, there was also the fact that a flood of renowned actors – such as Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and way, way more – were set to star. And set to lead them all was Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the franchise’s main character.

But I’ll be honest: My first time watching “Dune” was a subpar experience. My theater had definitely messed something up in the audio department, because during all the uber-important, hushed conversations and secrets exchanged in the film, I kept asking my boyfriend: “Wait, what did she just say?” Because of all the low-toned speaking, I genuinely couldn’t hear what they were saying.

Pair this up with hearing a bunch of made-up sci-fi jargon and names for the first time, and the film became a little hard to follow. I hate to confess this, but I even fell asleep during some parts. (I never do that!) The nearly three-hour run-time also did me no favors.

I remember being specifically disappointed at this because I genuinely love sci-fi movies. And, between missing pieces of dialogue and nodding off, this entire experience became haunting as I thought, “Oh God… I’m turning into my mother.”

But after that, I watched “Dune” again when it began streaming on Max. Then, again, when Netflix started streaming it. Then again. Yeah, I’ve watched it four times. Because, what can I say? When I could actually hear the dialogue put together with all the moving parts of the story (the great houses of the empire, the Bene Gesserit witches and the indigenous Fremen of the desert planet Arrakis), I was very compelled.

I still don’t think the film is perfect, but I don’t think an introduction to a fictional world can be. Laying the foundation of a franchise as immersive as “Dune” is no easy feat. But still, the acting, practical effects/CGI and storytelling made me come back multiple times. And I suggest fans of the film check it out one more time to best prepare for the cinematic behemoth that is “Dune: Part Two.”

(Major spoilers ahead for “Part One,” only minor plot spoilers for “Dune: Part Two.”)

The film picks up immediately after the events of its 2021 prequel. Following the overnight massacre of House Atreides at the hands of the Harkonnens, Paul and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) are the dukedom’s sole survivors. But they are not free of danger yet – the unforgiving desert biome of Arrakis is not kind to the weak or unprepared. The Atreides’ only hope lies in taking refuge with the Fremen, the planet’s indigenous people who are masters of the desert.

Luckily for Paul and Jessica, about half of the Fremen are more than willing to accept them, as the universe’s Bene Gesserit witches have been planting seeds of faith in Fremen religion for years. One prophecy dictates that a Messiah from another world will rescue the Fremen from imperial tyranny and restore their planet to a luscious paradise – and that prophecy just so happens to contain a mother-son duo.

However, the other half of the Fremen aren’t so quick to welcome them. After all, they are foreigners, and foreigners have brought nothing but pain and suffering to Arrakis. Paul’s closest friends, Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem), fall on opposite sides of this belief system, but all Paul wants to do is embrace Fremen culture and live as one of them.

But bigger plans are at play throughout the galaxy, as the audience gets glimpses outside of the primary setting of Northern Arrakis. In this film, we learn more about the Harkonnens, the imperial family and the Southern hemisphere of the story’s host planet than ever before. And the way this all culminates is a sight to behold.

If sci-fi and complex worldbuilding isn’t your thing, then no, “Dune: Part Two” won’t be for you. But if you liked the 2021 installment or even felt “meh” about it, let me tell you that “Part Two” is worth watching. Villeneuve took the foundations of the first film and built a masterpiece on top of it.

From the start of the film, the cinematography astounded me. Not only does Villeneuve fully immerse us in a desert planet, but he shows us both its beautiful and unforgivable nature. Not once do the practical effects, CGI or color grading fail – not on Arrakis or the other planets we see.

Then there’s just the nature of the story and the reactions it was getting from me. It’s brutish, then thrilling, then downright eerie. Add this to the spectacular performances the main and supporting cast provides, and you get an incredibly gripping watch.

Speaking of the cast, I have to say that I was highly impressed by Chalamet. In the first film, seeing him in action sequences was a little awkward – probably because it’s not typical for his usual roles. But in “Dune: Part Two,” all that awkwardness is thrown out the window. The desert has hardened Paul into a warrior, and Chalamet executes this skillfully.

Also, there is no on-screen awkwardness between Chalamet and Zendaya as their characters’ romantic relationship blossoms. When I saw them kissing in the trailer, I thought it looked funny. After all, I always see clips of them being best buds in interviews and on red carpets on my social media feeds. But, luckily for me, the setup and execution of their emotions in the film are anything but unnatural.

Suffice it to say, I think “Dune: Part Two” is twice as good as “Part One.” My one piece of proof, if nothing about this review convinced you? Not once was I nodding off this time. In fact, you couldn’t have paid me to leave my seat.