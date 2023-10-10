Movie theaters in 2023: A thing of the past?

BY JAKE HARKEY

Staff Reporter

More than ever before, streaming services have become the most popular way to watch basically any show or movie. This has changed how people think about leaving the house to do things, as it’s not about having to anymore but wanting to.

Various university students shared their perspectives on whether or not the movie theater is a dying experience, reflecting on the positive aspects of streaming from the couch. Time is of the essence for university students, there is a lot of shared gratitude for being able to stop and go when watching something.

“I prefer staying home, but if it’s a really good movie that’s coming out then I’d go see it at the theater,” Justin Calendrillo, a recently graduated finance major, said. “That’s what would make me go over waiting for it to be on streaming, because I enjoy the ability to pause a movie that comes with watching it on streaming.”

Charlotte Van Nostrand, a junior communication major, also says that “being able to pause the movie is a big deal, as you can watch the movie on your own time.”

While the ability to pause while viewing from home is one reason students are beginning to prefer streaming services, the list does not end there.

“The seats can be kind of gross,” Ava Scandalios, a junior accounting major, said. “It’s a lot cleaner and more comfortable to watch a movie at home because of that.”

Not only does in-home solace play a factor, but reasonably priced comfort matters to students as well. Senior finance major Jordan Marcus stated that staying at home allows you to do the same activity for a fraction of the price.

“If it’s really a hyped-up movie coming out, I would consider going,” Marcus said.

Some big pictures seem to have box office numbers that match Marcus’ claim about “hyped-up” films. “Barbie” pulled in $1.36 billion at the box office, and “Oppenheimer” also brought in over $900 million globally.

When a movie is a hot commodity, it seems that people will show up. Michael Mills, the manager of Main Street Movies 5, commented on the ages of people that show up to popular movie debuts.

“The average age of someone coming into our theater is about 22 years old, and it’s mainly college students, but it really depends on the movie,” Millis said.

Millis said that the theater works closely with the university and plans events with the university at their theater all the time, and that these collaborations are usually pretty successful.

“Every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., UD rents out a theater from us for their students, and it’s a big hit,” Millis said when asked about the theater being so close to campus.

Students reported that they are more likely to go to the theater when a highly anticipated movie debuts in theaters before coming out on a streaming platform.

Owen Hommell, a senior accounting major, agrees, emphasizing that the greatest enjoyment he gets out of going to the theater is the big screen, as it makes a movie more engaging.

Similar to the “big screen” that Hommell referenced, the cinema offers another factor that most homes don’t have: huge, soft reclining seats.

“As comfortable as it can be to watch in my own home and on my own time, nothing really beats sitting in those big comfortable chairs with a bunch of snacks and your legs reclined up while watching that gigantic screen for hours,” Calendrillo said.

Millis concurred.

“You can’t replicate it,” Millis said. “The popcorn, the comfortability of the theater, the sound, the picture on-screen, it’s everything.”