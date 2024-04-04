Must-try vegan items at Trader Joe’s

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Hello Trader Joe’s lovers, haters and strangers. Vegans and non-vegans. I have come to unite you all with this article. Why? Because I believe that Trader Joe’s is for everyone, even the haters. I am confident that all can enjoy these vegan Trader Joe’s products, and I feel that it is my mission to spread the gospel.

That being said, here are all the products you need to try:

Trader Joe’s Vegan Caesar Dressing:

I would drink this dressing if I could. I mean it. Most of the vegan salad dressings I have tried upset me, but this dressing is different. It makes me euphoric. I struggle with disordered eating and have a hard time eating salads because of their texture, but this dressing has revolutionized my relationship with salad. I now go home at the end of the day excited to make a nice little salad drenched in this lemon garlicky goodness.

Trader Joe’s Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing:

I might not drink this dressing, but I would not hesitate to drench everything I eat in it. While it is called “Dill,” it is basically just ranch dressing, and I am perfectly okay with that. I have tried many vegan ranch dressings, and all of them have strange textures or taste weirdly like vinegar. But this one is different. Trader Joe’s is truly in a league of its own. This dressing is otherworldly and takes salads to the next level. Like the Caesar dressing, it is a garlicky paradise.

Trader Joe’s Vegan French Onion Dip:

Holy smokes. This dip is delightful. French onion dips are superior by default, so the fact that this dip is vegan makes it that much better. It pairs great with chips or vegetables and is especially satisfying with some corn dippers. When I have a seemingly insatiable salt craving, I go straight for this dip and some chips – and I am never disappointed.

Trader Joe’s Nutritional Yeast:

This product is a game changer. It is rich in thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, folate and vitamin B12. If you want to add more vitamins to your diet or simply love a cheesy flavor, this is the perfect product. I use it to make vegan mac and cheese, add it to my tofu scramble and – most importantly – pile it on top of my pasta. I no longer look back with sadness at the days when I would drench my pasta in parmesan cheese; Nutritional yeast has filled the void. It has an exquisite flavor and makes everything super creamy while being incredibly healthy. What more could you ask for?

Trader Joe’s Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto:

I love pesto pasta. It is a magical dish. I have always loved pesto, and I was devastated when I became vegan and discovered that pesto typically has dairy. But Trader Joe’s had my back and created a pesto that is just as good as its non-vegan counterparts. You cannot add too much of this product – the more, the merrier.

Trader Joe’s Vegan Buffalo Style Dip:

This dip is delightful. It is creamy, flavorful and makes for an excellent addition to a veggie platter.

Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice:

Ask anyone who has ever tried this product and you will hear nothing but praise. This rice is amazing and makes for a great side, snack or meal. It comes frozen, and all you have to do is throw it in the microwave for a few minutes. Rice takes a long time to cook; if you are balling on a time crunch, this is the perfect way to get rice into your diet. It tastes fresh and packs great flavor. I love adding some sriracha and soy sauce on top. You can also add some chopped green onions if you are feeling fancy.

Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Oat Beverage:

A staple item, this beverage serves all of your non-dairy needs. Out of creamer? No problem. Making smoothies or milkshakes? Don’t sweat it. Making chocolate milk? Oh, you are more than set. This product makes exceptional chocolate milk. I buy this beverage unsweetened, so it is uber-versatile.

Trader Joe’s Oat Chocolate Bars and Oat Chocolate Bars with Crispy Rice & Cocoa Nibs:

These chocolate bars will undoubtedly satiate your chocolate cravings. They taste like Hershey’s and Crunch chocolate bars, but their veganness makes them superior. They break off into pieces, so you can share some with your friends if you are feeling generous. But, if you plan to do this, I suggest buying an extra box just for yourself. I go through these chocolate bars very, very quickly. They make for a great emotional support snack.

Trader Joe’s Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Chili & Lime Flavored:

If you love Takis, you will adore this product. They taste just like Takis, without all the chemicals that someone once told me would burn a hole in my stomach (I have no idea if that is true). They are a great party snack as well.

Trader Joe’s Garlic and Herb Pizza Dough, paired with Dairy-Free Mozzarella Style Shreds, Pizza Sauce and Vegan Pepperoni:

If you want to make vegan pizza but do not want to go through the excruciating process of mixing and kneading dough, try these products! I made this pizza in under 30 minutes, and it tasted amazing. The dough rises very well and has a fantastic herby flavor. These products make one of the best vegan pizzas I have ever eaten.

Trader Joe’s Soy Chorizo:

This product is a great addition to any dish! It is high in protein, incredibly flavorful and cooks quickly. I typically add it to burrito bowls, tofu scramble and pasta. For an extra nutritious meal, try mixing it with some red sauce and nutritional yeast, then add it to some red lentil rotini.

Honorable mentions:

Any of the vegan soups

Trader Joe’s Dairy-Free Shredded Parmesan Cheese Alternative

Trader Joe’s Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels

Trader Joe’s Hold the Dairy! Vegan Chocolate Mini Cones

Any flavor of the non-dairy oat creamers

Run – do not walk – to Trader Joe’s and try some of these products. I am a very picky eater, so my approval is extremely credible. Trader Joe’s, please sponsor me. I love you.