My curly hair regimen

KEL MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

Caring for my curls has never been an easy task. I’ve gone through millions of trials and tribulations to get my hair to where it is now.

Within the past few years, I’ve turned into a mad scientist as I’ve added new ingredients to my hair strands, made new concoctions and created chemical reactions from my roots to ends. But, I’m happy to report that I’ve finally found a regimen that works for me (at least, for now).

Disclaimer: The following products worked for my 3B hair; so it may not work for you, but that’s okay! It takes a while to find the routine that your hair will love. Before my discoveries, my hair was a matted mess. But, with the correct care, it has flourished. Even then, I believe there is so much I have yet to learn, and that’s the beauty in it all.

Wash days

Since I don’t want to strip my hair of its natural oils, I only wash my hair two to three times a week. On wash days, I use Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Strengthening shampoo and Shea Moisture’s Manuka Honey & Yogurt conditioner. The shampoo removes any build up and leaves my hair clean after every wash. Then, I go in with the conditioner, which moisturizes my ends and keeps them extremely hydrated with a soft finish.

Method: Finger coiling

Finger coiling is NOT for the weak! As I complete the last sections of my hair, I already feel my pointer fingers bruising. But what they say is true: “Beauty is pain,” because the bruising delivers the perfect definition. The downside is that it takes forever (unless you’re some kind of superhuman with Flash-like abilities). But the hour and a half of finger coiling is definitely worth my time, as every strand curls perfectly and lasts up to four days.

Tip: Sectioning your hair will make this 10 times easier.

WATER

Water will be your curls’ best friend. Many of the curlies will know this by now, but it’s the most essential piece to the puzzle. Curl types are infamous for the lack of natural oils, so water accounts for the dryness. Always keep a spray bottle on hand, it will help you in the long run: Hydration is key!

Styling cream: Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls

First of all, this cream smells so sweet and gentle that it leaves my curls with a delicate floral scent throughout the week. The packaging states that it’s known for its “fabric softener” abilities and the wording rings true. In contrast to other curl creams, this product never weighs down my curls. Instead, I’m always left with a light bouncy feeling, and I give all props to Miss Jessie. Apply about a penny-sized dollop to sections of your hair and brush it through for even distribution.

Gel: Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Sculpting Gel

Unlike other gels, this product creates a strong hold without creating a harsh cast. I squeeze out a dime-sized drop onto my hand and run it through after the curl cream. Once both products are evenly distributed, I start finger coiling. Add more gel as you see fit, in case you are nervous the curls won’t hold. If you find yourself unmotivated to style your curls, this gel can keep your hair slicked back into updos.

Mousse: Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Defining Mousse with Hold

Recently, I’ve started using mousse after my routine to extend my curls’ lifetime and create volume. I scrunch it through when I’m completely done finger coiling. This is not a necessary step, but I like knowing there is another product in my hair that provides extra hold. This also smells so sweet, which pairs perfectly with Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls’ aroma.

Cut those dead ends

If you find yourself spending so much money and time on products that do absolutely nothing for your hair, maybe it’s time for a haircut. Trust me on this one: Before my haircut this past summer, my hair was KNOTTED. My ends were literally crying for help, but luckily, my hairstylist got me together. A fresh start will make it so much easier for you in the process. And if you go to a salon where the stylist doesn’t appear equipped with the skills to cut your hair, please speak up for yourself! Take your money elsewhere because curl cuts are NOT cheap.

Still stuck?

If you’re unsure where to start, I’d suggest finding out what curl type you have. NaturallyCurly has a survey that can help you! From there, follow influencers who have similar hair types and look for videos where they talk about their routines. This has been a game changer for me. The process may take a while, but embracing those curls and learning to take care of them properly is a beautiful experience. I believe in you!