Navigating campus as Black queer student leaders

As activists and leaders of these discussions, McClenton and DeShields said that being a voice for Black queer students comes with responsibility.

What does it mean to be Black, queer and an activist on campus?

Marissa McClenton, a senior environmental studies major, began advocating for queer Black students on campus her freshman year after a realization at a Black Student Union (BSU) event. At this event, student Leon DeShields brought up that the university lacked support for this identity group. Through her involvement with the BSU and collaboration with the Office of Equity & Inclusion, McClenton has initiated conversation about how to better support and recognize Black, queer students.

For DeShields, a senior applied music major, the experience of being a Black queer student centers around the idea of intersectionality, which he defines as “the battle of having multiple identities crossover.”

“When I’m in Black or African American spaces, it’s a simple matter of ‘Oh, you have to be Black first’,” DeShields said. “It’s the same thing when I go into the queer spaces. It’s all about being gay, being queer, and race really isn’t taken into consideration and talked about. And being a queer person of color, as well, that subset of those two separate communities [is a separate experience]. I feel like I’m being pulled in multiple directions.”

Though McClenton said that she wishes that the university had a greater sense of community among queer, Black students, she refuses to water down her identities in different situations.

“It’s an ever-changing relationship with yourself, and where you’re at in that journey kind of dictates how much of [your identity] shows up in certain spaces,” McClenton said. “In all my ‘Marissaness,’ I am a queer Black woman, and that is just very central to my identity as a person.”

McClenton and DeShields discussed these issues as panelists at “Black Pride: Finding Voice While Being Black and LGBTQIA+,” an event hosted by the Center for Black Culture and Student Diversity & Inclusion on the evening of Feb. 28.

This event was years in the making for these students, as they have been grappling with this question through their activism and personal experiences on campus.

McClenton and DeShields said that this event was one of the first instances of discussion surrounding this identity intersection to a university-wide audience.

“It was this feeling of joy and that this has been truly four years in the making for Leon and myself,” McClenton said. “[We have] had so many conversations that haven’t been noticed, except if you aren’t Black and queer.”

McClenton said that she hopes that this event will be the beginning of more university-wide conversations about this topic, which will serve as a means for queer Black students to build community on campus.

DeShields said that at this event, more administration members were present than students. While he said that this was a good audience to have because of their power to enact change on campus, he hopes that in the future, more students will engage in these conversations.

“Most things aren’t going to get done unless the student body is harkening on administration,” DeShields said. “You have your select few students where we all get … invited to forums or town halls or meetings or senate hearings … and it’s like, well, if we have a 25,000 undergraduate student body, why is this the burden of the same five to seven students?”

However, DeShields also said that this responsibility does not feel entirely like a burden, as he has pushed himself to join and initiate these conversations.

McClenton, as the president of the BSU and a Diversity Enrichment Leader for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, said that Black students often take on a plethora of leadership roles because when these leadership roles are not filled, there is a “void” in the experiences of Black students on campus.

“We feel like we have this burden as Black students to carry a certain amount of [diversity, equity and inclusion] stuff on our backs, ‘cause we know if we’re not there, it won’t get done,” McClenton said.