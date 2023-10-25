NBA 2023-24: It’s Dame Time in Milwaukee

BY STEVEN NORRIS

Staff Reporter

On Sept. 27, one of the most blockbuster trades in recent memory unfolded in the NBA. After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, guard Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also included the Phoenix Suns.

In exchange for Lillard, Portland received Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, an unprotected 2029 first round draft pick, unprotected pick swaps (in 2028 and 2030) and Jrue Holiday (who was subsequently traded to the Boston Celtics on Oct. 1).

By sending away Ayton, Phoenix received Jusuf Nurkić, Grayson Allen, Keon Johnson and Nassir Little.

Over his decade-long tenure with the Trail Blazers, Lillard remained faithful to his small-market team and assured fans that he wanted to stay in Portland. However, trade rumors began to surface after Lillard and the Trail Blazers front office reportedly had a disagreement regarding the team’s direction going forward. After two disappointing seasons, Portland wanted to move toward youth and development, whereas Lillard wanted the older pieces that could help the team compete in the short term.

Portland’s direction became clearer when the team landed the third overall pick in the draft lottery and decided not to trade it for “win-now” assets. Standing pat, the Blazers used the pick to select Scoot Henderson, the promising young point guard from the G League Ignite. Thus, trade rumors centered on Lillard started to emerge, with teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat being the most prominent possible destinations.

Following the draft, Lillard and his agent formally requested a trade out of Portland on July 1, citing the Miami Heat as his preferred destination. Rumors of potential trade packages for Lillard began to circulate throughout the summer. However, it was eventually reported that Miami was unable to put together a sufficient enough package for Lillard in Portland’s eyes, rendering the hypothetical deal dead in the water despite Lillard’s desire to play for the Heat.

Front offices talking to Portland today were left with impression that GM Joe Cronin is pursuing a star-level return package for Damian Lillard – and that Cronin plans to look well beyond the Miami Heat to find one. https://t.co/9NWtJN9JLm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Lillard being traded to Milwaukee was a shock to many as the Bucks were never rumored to be interested in Lillard. This trade has shifted the landscape of the NBA entering the 2023-2024 season, especially in the Eastern Conference. With this trade, the Bucks pair Lillard with All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many believe this powerful duo makes Milwaukee the favorite to win the NBA championship. The Celtics have also benefited a great deal from the Lillard transaction, as adding guard Holiday to their lineup further cements them as a powerhouse in the East.