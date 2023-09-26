New apartment building signifies a shift in Newark’s housing market and downtown skyline

BY NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

New apartment buildings seem to be popping up everywhere along Newark’s Main Street. With the seven story Hyatt hotel and residential space finally open and other preexisting apartments, such as the Tsionas-owned 58 Main Street location, Newark’s downtown is growing taller, and it’s showing no signs of slowing.

Bancroft Construction has begun building the framework for a new building on East Main Street. The former Super One Motel at 268 East Main Street will be replaced with The Nest, a “new five-story mixed-use apartment building.”

Building developer and property owner, Canon Patel, plans on marketing the 56 new apartment spaces that will go into this construction strictly to university students.

“I have a good idea of what it’s like living off-campus because I went to UD,” Patel, who graduated in 2008, said.

With this experience in mind, Patel stated that most of the apartments will come fully furnished with parking available for tenants to purchase.

“It’s just so much easier having a place already furnished so that students and their parents only have to bring their personal belongings and not furniture pieces,” Patel said.

In addition to the apartments, there will be a new retail space opening.

“We aren’t sure what the retail space will be,” Patel said. “We are hoping that it fits well with the building. Maybe a little shop or potentially a small fitness center.”

These newer, high-rise buildings are becoming more common in Newark as the years go on and the housing market demands increase.

Renee Bensley, Newark’s director of planning and development, said that Newark residents should expect to see more of these types of buildings popping up in the downtown area.

In 2015, there were over 11,000 university undergraduate and graduate students living off-campus. These numbers have only grown since then, with the university accepting its largest freshman class ever this past May.

With the increase in students on campus, students are being housed wherever the university can fit them, including forced triples in the dorms. Once these freshmen move out of the dorms, thousands of them will move off campus, and Newark will need to find a way to keep up.

“We have quite a few plans that have either been approved or that are in the pipeline that are larger buildings,” Bensley said. “We need housing because there’s a constant demand with the university, and we need units to be able to fill that demand.”

Although there will be more of these buildings, they will not be growing taller anytime soon, according to Bensley. At the end of 2022 Newark redid their downtown zoning code so that maximum building height was decreased from seven to five floors tall.

In addition to being able to help close the gap in housing demands from university students, these new buildings may signify a turning point for rent prices in Newark as well, Bensley said.

According to Bensley, in order to bring down the rent, there needs to be more housing competition in Newark. As of 2015, Newark’s housing vacancy rate has been teetering around 1-2%, which means virtually all units available are being rented.

“We need more units on the market in order to see more of a vacancy rate, [then] rent prices would hopefully start to come down because there would be actual competition to get people in units,” Bensley said.

With virtually all units being rented out, landlords are given a great deal of freedom when it comes to setting rates.

“I think at this point, housing, especially affordable housing, is a very large issue in town,” Bensley said. “[Landlords] are still able to charge a large amount of money for rent because they can always find somebody to pay it.”