New artist spotlight: Cortisa Star

ALIYAH JACKSON

Staff Writer

Cortisa Star is an 18-year-old rapper and producer from Delaware. She recently rose to fame when her song “Fun” started trending on TikTok in early February.

The teen artist came out swinging with her first viral hit. The song was officially released to streaming platforms on Feb. 5, garnering over 3 million streams on Spotify and over 16,000 posts under the sound on TikTok. It also ushered in a new style of dancing/lip-syncing on TikTok that fans named the “Cortisa Crump,” which she later used as a title for one of her songs.

Star has racked up just over 104,000 monthly Spotify listeners, over 220,000 TikTok followers and roughly 13,000 Instagram followers (as of the writing of this article). Since her hit single took off, she has also had multiple other songs go viral, such as “Get It Down” and “Cortisa Crump.”

Her distinct and unique sound may resonate more strongly with some listeners than others, but it has undeniably captivated the hearts of many. Her style consists mostly of rap/hip-hop intertwined with elements of other styles, such as drill and hyperpop. To top it all off, her songs feature her signature heavy bass, which makes them fun to listen to and the perfect additions to a party playlist.

I’d seen her on TikTok not long before “Fun” took off and got excited, since I don’t often come across people from Delaware on TikTok. When she popped back up on my For You Page a few months later with many new fans and followers, I felt very proud to see her growth.

My favorite songs from her are “Get It Down,” “Nuts” and, of course, “Fun,” but I can’t wait to see what other music she has to offer. Although her discography is short at the moment, consisting of only 10 songs, I don’t doubt that she has more songs on the way that will excite her new fan base and attract more listeners.

If you’re a fan of artists such as Ice Spice and Ayesha Erotica, enjoy that type of music or just want to support a local artist, Star may be someone you should check out.

Star is not only a talented rapper, but she’s also a proud transgender woman who has been using her platform to share her journey and shine a light on being a transgender rapper in a scene that doesn’t feature many LGBTQ+ members.

As a queer person, seeing a rapper from the community who’s not much younger than me and from the same small state rise to fame has been inspiring and thrilling to watch.

An LGBTQ+ rapper from Delaware getting this much attention is not something you see every day and that’s why I knew I wanted her to be my first new artist spotlight.

Her journey from obscurity to fame in such a short period is truly remarkable. It shows that talent and authenticity can still shine in today’s fast-paced digital world. Despite her rapid rise, Star remains grounded and committed to her art and community.

She frequently engages with her fans on social media, sharing not only her music but also glimpses of her life, struggles and triumphs.

Her transparency and willingness to be vulnerable with her audience make her not just a musical artist, but a beacon of hope and representation for the many young LGBTQ+ individuals who see her as a role model. Her future in the music industry looks promising and it’s exciting to think about the impact she’ll continue to make.

I’m rooting for her in all her endeavors and believe she’ll go very far in her musical career. She may even educate some more people about our little state and the rare gems of talent that exist in it.