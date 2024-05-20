New Biomedical Journal Club seeks to engage students with research interest

KEL MARQUEZ

Staff Reporter

The Biomedical Journal Club is a new RSO at the university aiming to recruit students who are interested in the biomedical sciences.

At the end of every general club meeting, members will have the opportunity to vote from a list of scientific articles from a peer-reviewed journal. The club will then engage in discussions of the articles that reflect the group interest. Discussions will summarize methods, conclusions and purposes of the papers as well as critically evaluate their merits.

The goal of the club is to aid students in gaining the confidence to dissect scientific articles. The executive board is hoping that the club will actively help members who may feel intimidated by research.

The club was created by a group of pre-medical students. Ryaan Bennani, a junior neuroscience and liberal studies major, acts as the founder and president of the club.

Bennani’s past experiences with a scientific journal club influenced his decision to create one at the university. During his internship at the National Institute of Health (NIH) this past summer, he joined one of the various groups that discussed scientific literature. Although he only went to a couple meetings, he found it to be something he really enjoyed.

”Sometimes you learn things in class, and it might stick, but you might not see the relevance of it,” Bennani said. “I think seeing it applied in scientific literature was something that I really liked.”

When he came back for his fall semester, he covered several papers in his courses. From there, Bennani decided that he wanted to start a journal club at the university. When he told his friends about the idea, they agreed to join the board.

Dilpreet Rayat, a junior biological science major and now the club’s treasurer, was one of those friends. Rayat decided to join because he wanted to keep up with the biomedical field. Although he expressed that getting into research was challenging, he found that seeing it applied in real life interested him.

Rayat said the club is for anyone interested in learning about new methods, technologies or discoveries in the biomedical field. He also emphasized that students who join will develop skills that can prepare them for the MCAT, a standardized test that prospective medical students have to take for admission to medical schools.

“I think it really does help with the MCAT, knowing how to read results,” Rayat said. “If you have familiarity with it, it makes it easier to digest it and take the exam.”

The turnout for the first interest meeting did not go as well as the board expected, but the officers are hopeful that they will recruit more members. They emphasized that the group is open to students at all levels.

”The skills that you’ll gain from being able to read and analyze scientific literature is definitely applicable to not just a Ph.D. program,” Bennani said. “We’re really just trying to reach whoever we can who does have an interest in biomedical sciences.”

Bennani and Rayat are excited for the future of their club. The RSO will soon have an Instagram page available for those who want to find out more. As for next semester, they are hoping to plan trips to symposiums to expose students to new research.

The board is also hoping to reach underclassmen. They believe that these students may benefit the most by learning from upperclassmen who have experience.

”Our hope is that we will attract probably a lot of underclassmen right now,” Bennani said. “Then they’ll transition to the e-board roles and keep our RSO going into the future.

“If you at all feel uncomfortable when you come across a scientific article, I would definitely recommend our club.”

Any students interested in joining the club can sign up through Student Central.