New challenges emerge as fashion continues to change

BY TESS WILLIAMS

Staff Reporter

This article will be published in The Review’s special magazine issue, set to be available on campus starting the week of April 24.

Fashion is always changing, whether it’s due to political movements or influences from other environments. Both here at the university and across the globe, people are constantly reckoning with what it means to be fashionable in their cultural context.

Fashion at the university

At the university, the fashion style is often casual. Students can be seen in pajamas, sweatpants and Uggs. The busy lifestyle of students who often juggle work, class and leisure can make casual clothing more convenient. Additionally, the general American fashion further promotes the casual style with its focus on a cool, relaxed look, according to TIME.

“It’s definitely more casual,” Jilian Orelano, a sophomore health behavior science major, says of the style at the university. “Especially going to class in the winter in sweatpants, sweatshirts and leggings. But I don’t know if there is a specific style, necessarily.”

After I spoke with university students, I discovered that the style at the university often takes influence from neighboring states. New York City, one of the biggest fashion capitals in the world, often affects students’ clothing choices, from their everyday to going-out outfits.

“I definitely feel like we have a Northern style,” Daria Brennock, a senior at the university, says. “There’s lots of New York City influence because there are a lot of New Yorkers here and people from New Jersey.”

Fashion as a political statement

Kedron Thomas, a cultural anthropologist and associate professor at the university, says that style doesn’t just encompass what people wear but also can be tied to political statements.

For instance, punk fashion is a style that is heavily tied to societal dissatisfaction and was developed in the 1970s on the streets of London. Thomas details that low-income youth showcased their dissatisfaction with the economic and political climate in Britain at the time through the use of torn clothing and body piercings.

“Within the norms and values, they [youth] develop different ways of dressing that are really creative, innovative and challenging,” Thomas says.

Thomas mentioned the importance of the Afro in regard to using fashion as a tool for challenging social expectations.

The Black is Beautiful movement was created in the 1960s and embraced African American hairstyles, including the Afro. The Afro was not only a hairstyle, but it became a symbol for pride and activism.

Thomas says that these styles often become a source of inspiration for fashion designers. The fashion industry works by copying styles, often ones that emerge on the streets.

Fashion as a social symbol

Thomas says designers also copy brand name fashion as well, producing knockoff textiles. This includes unauthorized production of the Nike symbol on T-shirts and shoes or the Gucci logo with its iconic red and green coloring on handbags. Additionally, fast fashion companies like SHEIN function by mass producing knockoffs of current fashion trends.

“The knockoff market has grown exponentially over the last three decades and this is true around the world,” Thomas says

Thomas conducts research on traditional textiles in Central America, specifically in Guatemala. While Guatemalans have been developing unique forms of weaving textiles for around a thousand years, there is now an increase of knockoff clothing in the country that does not use traditional weaving practices.

“One of the things that stood out for me as a graduate student spending time in Guatemala, was the prevalence of knockoffs,” Thomas says. “These are clothing items that feature brand names or logos of fashion brands and that are globally popular. But these are not authorized productions of those brands and logos.”

She conducted research to find out why there was such a high volume of knockoff clothing in Guatemala.

“It turns out that people in different parts of the world have different ideas about what brands are and what they mean, and why they’re important or maybe not so important,” Thomas says. “In my research on fashion branding in Central America, I found that brands are treated like part of what makes clothing stylish, or what makes it fashionable. And the brand name or the logo is really understood as part of the garment.”

Thomas further explains that brand names or logos, whether they are knockoffs or not, are as much a part of the garment as the color, quality and design. In the U.S., authorized brands are viewed as what makes the garment special. They provide a sort of status label and define the garment more than its material or design.

The rise in popularity of knockoffs in Guatemala is sparking conversations in the country about the future of traditional dress, according to Thomas. For some Guatemalans, many of whom are indigenous Maya people, participating in traditional dress is important in their culture.

“Everybody thinks about, how do I want to dress?” Thomas says. “How do I want to express who I am? How do I want to express what communities I consider myself to be a part of? But for indigenous Maya people, that question has very serious political stakes. It has just a lot of significance in their community because if you wear traditional dress, you are making yourself available to discrimination.”

Problems relating to discrimination based on fashion do not just occur in Guatemala, according to Thomas, they persist across the globe and continue to be seen in the U.S.. She gave the example of school dress codes. Through dress codes, women’s bodies are often surveilled to a higher degree than those presenting as male, making women more susceptible to violence and discrimination. It raises the stakes for women and makes the question of what to wear more difficult, says Thomas.

“I feel like sometimes, depending on the setting, like a more party setting, you kind of feel like people will want [you] to show more skin,” Orelano says of choosing what to wear as a woman. “I just don’t really want to do that. I just want to wear what I want.”