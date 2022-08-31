New football uniforms connect Delaware’s past to the present

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

New threads will be traveling with the Delaware football team this fall, but not without reminders of the program’s illustrious history.

Brand new road uniforms were announced earlier this month by the university. In a joint effort with uniform supplier Adidas, the Delaware equipment team designed the new look with tradition and the present in mind.

“We want our uniforms to hold the tradition of Delaware, but also make them special for the current athletes,” said Keith McCarthy, head equipment manager. “It’s a balancing act.”

McCarthy mentioned that the uniforms were in large part designed by an Adidas employee who was a 1980 graduate of the university. Along with other Adidas artists, McCarthy and members of his equipment team chipped in on the design process.

It's all in the details. pic.twitter.com/nO0leQ03ZL — Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) August 9, 2022

McCarthy, who has been in equipment management for around two decades and with the university since 2019, applauded the partnership between his team and Adidas in designing the uniforms.

“This was the best process since I’ve been in equipment management,” he said. “Working with Adidas, seeing my staff come together and work on it, the administration was very supportive. It was a really nice, easy process.”

Three main features on the uniforms stand out, with two serving as callbacks to earlier days for the Blue Hens. The shoulders sport a blue and yellow ribbon that replicates the ribbon at the old West Entrance of Delaware Stadium, while a pattern on the numbers and wording harkens back to Delaware’s old mesh uniform designs from Hall of Famer Tubby Raymond’s coaching days.

Meanwhile, a new bird head logo is adorned on the pants, which has been updated to match the school’s correct colors, said McCarthy.

A staff that ranges in age helped the uniform design contain nods to tradition while also presenting as a modern, stylish fit that has excited the players.

“This design uniform is more of a Division I style uniform,” McCarthy said. “It’s the type of design process that the bigger schools go through when they create their uniforms.”

McCarthy detailed the difference between this year’s process and past years.

“We’ve always done a custom uniform, but not this quality of designing with Adidas, where we had multiple artists,” McCarthy said

He also said that the equipment team and Adidas have “already laid the groundwork” for football uniforms next fall.

All of this year’s fall and winter sport uniforms are already complete, with the football program sticking to their classic blue uniforms with yellow trim and numbers for home contests.

The women’s soccer team opened up their season with a 3-0 victory on Aug. 18, wearing new home white uniforms. Three days later, they debuted a blue and white road uniform in a 1-1 draw with Villanova.

Breaking out the new blue kit for @DelawareWSOC game this afternoon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X8UiGDTEOb — Delaware Equipment (@DelawareEQ) August 21, 2022

More Adidas apparel for this spring and the coming years will continue to be revealed on a rolling basis. The highly anticipated football road whites will first hit the field Sept. 3, in Delaware’s season opener at Navy.