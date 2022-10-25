New, improved and delayed: Three video boards on their way to South Campus this winter

BY JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Staff Reporter

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have a rejuvenated look on the field this season. Soon, fans will be able to take in the action with the help of larger, state-of-the-art displays.

Last January, the university’s athletic department announced plans for the construction of three large video boards, two serving Delaware Stadium and one to be installed at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium.

The project was expected to be completed in time for the fall sports season through a partnership between the university and Daktronics, a South Dakota-based technology company. However, due to supply chain issues, the new screens will not arrive in Newark until this winter.

Jordan Skolnick, the athletic department’s deputy athletic director of external relations and revenue generation, said the delay results from Daktronics awaiting the arrival of a video chip from overseas.

“There is nothing else that we can do until the chip comes in, because the chip has to get installed into the actual board itself … it’s built in South Dakota and then shipped here,” Skolnick said.

Skolnick said that the supply chain issues are not isolated to the university as dozens of schools across the nation, including some in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), are also facing delays in the installation of their new video boards.

Since Labor Day, the athletic department has prioritized finalizing the supporting infrastructure for the displays. The most visible structure will hold a 40-foot by 60-foot screen in the north end zone of Delaware Stadium, replacing the current board that has been in operation since 2008.

“The old board is outdated,” Skolnick said. “When things do break on it, it’s hard to fix because not all the pieces can be ordered anymore because of its age.”

The current main video board is unable to be reused and will come down this winter after serving hundreds of thousands of fans for university athletic contests, graduation ceremonies, DIAA games and Bands of America events.

The project sparked the relocation of Delaware Stadium’s student section to the south stands, closest to the Bob Carpenter Center, in anticipation of the increased opportunities students will have to engage with the new main display once installed for the spring sports season.

“We want our students to be able to see the scoreboard and interact with it when they are on camera,” Skolnick said. “There will be a lot of new things that we’ll be able to activate up there … certainly more interaction, more engagement, it’s just going to look so much cleaner and crisper.”

An auxiliary board will also be installed behind the south end zone of Delaware Stadium that will be used for fan engagement chants and graphics along with a 11-foot by 24-foot screen at Grant Stadium. They will all be capable of simultaneously displaying live video, up-to-the-minute data and sponsorship messages, according to a university press release back in January.

The video boards come as the university continues to make investments to enhance the athletics experience for students, families, alumni and the greater community, complementing the new press box and renovated west stands as part of the opening of the Whitney Athletic Center in 2020.

“We want them all to be able to have a great experience with whatever event they’re coming to, so a new board will certainly help that,” Skolnick said.