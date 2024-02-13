Newark City Council unanimously passes proposed student tax resolution

ETHAN GRANDIN

Staff Reporter

LAUREN BOYD

Staff Reporter

Students and residents packed Monday night’s Newark City Council meeting, anxiously awaiting a decision on a topic that has gripped the entire community over the past week.

By the night’s end, the council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that will authorize the city to ask legislators for approval to collect a tax enacted on every university student.

“We can’t continue to put the responsibility of all of Newark on the backs of residents who’ve already suffered recently in their rise in taxes,” Councilwoman Dwendolyn Creecy said in support of the proposed resolution.

The resolution proposed an amendment to the City of Newark’s charter to tax the university a fee of up to $50 per enrolled, in-person student at the university’s Newark campus each fall and spring semester.

Many students remain concerned that, although this tax is placed on the university, they will feel its implications through tuition raises, particularly in the wake of the 5% tuition increase that occurred at the beginning of this academic year.

Councilwoman Dwendolyn Creecy speaks at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW

The university’s relationship with Newark

As a city, Newark relies predominantly on property taxes, fines and grants to support its budget, which is responsible for providing utilities and services for its residents, including university students.

However, the university does not contribute to the revenue the city gains via property taxes, as it is designated as tax-exempt by the state.

In light of this, since 1965 the university has paid the city $120,000 annually as a form of payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT program), a figure that has largely remained unchanged. In 2001, an add-on was made to support Newark’s then-expanding police department, and the university began paying an additional $60,000 a year.

Had the amount increased in proportion to the university’s increased enrollment, as well as inflation, the city claims these payments would be about $1,179,792 annually.

These payments are in addition to the utility costs paid by the university to the city, which include, but are not limited, to electrical, gas, sewage and trash collection services.

An additional issue that has been raised by the city is the form of payment that the university uses – credit.

“The city [eats] about $400,000 a year in credit card processing fees,” Tom Coleman, Newark’s city manager, said.

As a result of the university’s tax-exempt status, Newark residents are left with the responsibility of making up for this lost revenue. Since then, residents have experienced ever-rising property tax rates.

For the past three fiscal years, property taxes for Newark residents have gone up 7.5%.

“Born here – I was raised too – and I love the city, and I do believe that the university should be more accountable,” Tiffany Matthews, a resident of Newark, said.

She added the importance of “collective responsibilities” for students and residents alike.

Speaking on behalf of the university, Caitlin Olsen, director of government relations and strategic engagement, rejected the city’s proposed resolution on the premise of protecting the university’s relationship with the city.

“Using our students as a vehicle for tax increases is an affront to all that our relationship stands for,” Olsen said.

Caitlin Olsen, director of government relations and strategic engagement at the university, speaks during Monday’s City Council meeting. Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW

Students voice concerns, differing opinions

Many students spoke in opposition of this proposed resolution. A large number of them expressed that the City Council has overlooked the financial pressures that many students already face.

“Adding more money [to existing fees] that will only increase every year with inflation is definitely hurting,” Thomas Price, a Ph.D. art history student, said. “I don’t really know where the money’s gonna come from.”

However, the Student Government Association (SGA) statement urging council members to stand against the resolution, did not reflect all of the students’ opinions as some voiced support for the resolution.

“The university’s presence also in many ways hinders the lives of Newark residents, particularly in housing costs and infrastructure maintenance,” Weldin Dunn, an undergraduate student and the president of College Democrats at the university, said. “I do not think it is unreasonable for non-Newark students to pay a small fee for the many services the city supplies while they are living here eight months out of the year.”

An SGA Instagram post spread like wildfire last week. Over 3,700 students signed an SGA petition against the proposed tax.

During Monday’s meeting, it was revealed that the university informed SGA of the city’s proposal.

An additional layer to this issue is the current financial state of the university.

Just last week, the university reported “significant financial pressure,” freezing all hiring and most travel amidst rising health care premiums.

Financial support has also been at the forefront of the conversation for Newark, though, as the city has been tackling a $6.2 million deficit with tax increases since last fall.

Where the resolution moves forward

The lack of communication between the university and the city was a major sticking point that Creecy and many others on the council emphasized.

“I think we have to continue investing in that communication, but we also have to understand each other’s situations,” José-Luis Riera, vice president of student life, said.

The meeting culminated with the council voting unanimously in favor of the resolution, sending it to Dover’s Legislative Hall. If approved by the General Assembly and signed by Governor John Carney, it will be placed back in the hands of the City Council for approval.

In a statement to The Review, the university expressed its stance against the tax.

“The University of Delaware was surprised to learn indirectly about these proposals and with no prior consultation or productive conversation on this topic – a deviation from the historical relationship that we have come to value greatly,” the statement read.

“As a significant driver of economic development, educational growth and cultural vibrancy for the Newark community, UD strongly opposes any proposals by City Council that would impair opportunity and affordability for our students and partners who contribute so much value to Newark. We recognize that the city is as vulnerable as anyone else to budget pressures imposed by the volatile economy. The University is invested in its collaborative relationship with Newark, and we look forward to productive dialogue on these matters of concern in the future.”