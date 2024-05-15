NFL quarterback and university alumnus Flacco to speak at Commencement

BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

Managing Sports Editor

The AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year is returning to his alma mater this month.

Fortunately for all who will be at the university’s Commencement on May 25, he is no stranger to performing in front of tens of thousands at Delaware Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco will be the graduation ceremony’s speaker, the university confirmed in April.

Flacco starred for Delaware on the gridiron after transferring to the Blue Hens from Pittsburgh in 2005. After sitting out that 2005 season due to its transfer eligibility rules, Flacco began his playing days as a Hen in 2006.

The 2007 campaign to follow was Flacco’s last in college and sealed his Delaware legacy. Flacco steered Delaware to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) championship game, where the Blue Hens fell to defending back-to-back champion Appalachian State University.

During that 2007 run, Flacco quarterbacked the Hens in a memorable win over Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member Navy, later leading them to triumphs over FCS playoff opponents Delaware State, Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois.

In Delaware’s 59-52 takedown of Navy that year, Flacco passed for 434 yards and four touchdowns while standout running back Omar Cuff rushed for four touchdowns of his own and rumbled for 141 yards on 28 carries.

Flacco’s full-time playing tenure at Delaware began by displacing a projected starter at QB, Ryan Carty, in 2006. Carty had been a Delaware backup quarterback since 2002, the year he redshirted.

While Carty was closing out his second season as head football coach of the Blue Hens in 2023, Flacco was an NFL free agent until the Cleveland Browns brought him into the fold. The Browns, in need of an answer at QB in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder, initially signed Flacco to their practice squad in November.

After Flacco completed two starts for the Browns, going 1-1 against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars while throwing for 565 yards and five touchdowns, Cleveland signed him to the active roster in December.

The move paid dividends as Flacco engineered a four-game Browns winning streak that catapulted the beleaguered franchise into the playoffs. The hot stretch was highlighted by Flacco surpassing 300 yards passing in each victory, the last of which came in prime time on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football game versus the New York Jets. The win on that stand-alone stage earned Flacco increasing notoriety as he reasserted himself as a force on a competitive team.

Flacco’s free agency prior to his Browns stint followed bumpy tenures with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

The signal-caller made his name in the NFL as the franchise QB of the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018. After selecting Flacco in the first round of the 2008 draft out of Delaware, Baltimore qualified for five straight playoffs, the last of which culminated in the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII win and Flacco’s Super Bowl MVP honors.

Although Cleveland’s 2023-24 postseason appearance was one-and-done when Flacco and the Browns fell to the Houston Texans on the road, 45-14, Flacco still was recognized as AP Comeback Player of the Year at NFL Honors.

He won the award over three other quarterbacks and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who came back to the NFL after suffering cardiac arrest during a game and being hospitalized in critical condition before recovering.

As the Ravens turned their team’s keys over to young quarterback Lamar Jackson for good in 2019, they traded Flacco to Denver, where he could more realistically continue his career as a starter in the league. Flacco’s later stops with the Jets and Eagles were in designated backup capacities, making his Browns comeback all the more noteworthy when it took the NFL by storm in 2023.

In recent years, Flacco has been more visibly active in his relationship with the university and its athletics program. He and his wife, Dana, donated in 2018 to the fundraising effort that led to the Whitney Athletic Center (WAC). Flacco’s name and image adorn the WAC weight room. His name is frequently incorporated in Delaware co-branded apparel as well.

The 2008 accounting degree recipient appeared in a university-wide promo, “Blue Hen Feeling,” that was published in 2022, featuring a cameo of Flacco throwing a pass inside Delaware Stadium with its WAC-renovated grandstand in the background.

Most recently, Flacco shared his apparent approval of Delaware’s move to the FBS and Conference USA (CUSA) that is set to take effect in 2025. He wrote on X, “Proud to be part of this tradition!” while reposting the Blue Hens’ video reveal of CUSA featuring his Ravens draft announcement in its montage.

Proud to be part of this tradition! https://t.co/MmvqjvJy8W — Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) November 29, 2023 Former Delaware QB Joe Flacco comments on the Blue Hens’ elevation to Conference USA in the FBS. Flacco will speak at the university’s Commencement this month.

Flacco also participated in Delaware’s annual football alumni golf outing on April 26, which was held at Newark Country Club.

When Flacco makes his next organized appearance in Newark, the Colts’ backup QB will address thousands in the same venue that witnessed his strong arm almost 20 years ago.