No homework, car or plans? I can fix that.

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Staff Writer

Let’s say you’ve finished all of your homework and projects ahead of time, Blue Hen, and you love your room, your bed and your sweatpants but you’re just not feeling them this weekend, you know? If you lack a vehicle, you may think your options are limited if not nonexistent. Allow me to assist you through this potential-laden predicament with some means of quality entertainment that don’t always necessitate access to something with wheels.

Sports

I don’t know very much about sports, but what I do know is that they can be very enjoyable to watch on something other than a screen. Go release that pent up HENERGY of yours and cheer on one of our numerous sports teams. As a student, you can get free tickets (though some sporting events do not require you to reserve a ticket ahead of time), and you can usually get to the venue via university shuttle bus. If you play your cards right, you can sometimes snag a free shirt or other complimentary form of spirit wear in the process.

Shopping

I know that Main Street is known for its restaurants, but if you’re willing to wander a bit, you can find multiple stores, from boutiques to bakeries. I find these adventures especially useful when in need of a Delaware-themed gift — the best kind of gift, really — for a loved one. Rainbow Records, specifically, offers a student discount, and a little exploration may yield other deals that yours truly has yet to discover.

Special Collections & Museums

The university’s Special Collections & Museums’ exhibitions usually change throughout the year, and they’re an excellent way to explore campus and learn something new. I myself was recently introduced to the Mineralogical Museum in Penny Hall, which includes some of the most mind-blowing mineral specimens I’ve ever seen. Needless to say, it rocks.

International Coffee Hour

I became acquainted with this weekly event after writing an article about it a few semesters ago. Post-publication, they haven’t been able to get rid of me. International Coffee Hour takes place in Trabant every Friday from 4-6 p.m. I think it’s one of those few opportunities where you’re actively encouraged to walk up to strangers and get talking, and if you attend consistently enough, you’re bound to make new friends. Oftentimes an RSO, campus entity or local organization will host and give out freebies or treats, and if coffee isn’t your thing, they also have tea. Come early lest the cookies (or occasionally, cake) run out, and stay late for the great conversations.

The Lil Bob

It’s not all treadmills and weights, my friend. You have access to basketball and racquetball courts, a rock climbing wall, a pool and more. If you’re shy about exercising in public, I know that I’ve incorrectly operated enough machinery with a visible degree of confidence to realize that no one really cares. I promise.

Campus events

It always aggravates me when someone says, “There’s nothing to do on campus.” Last time I checked, plays, musicals, concerts, paint nights, BINGO, guest lectures and other miscellaneous events are things to do. You can also get a bunch of free stuff you never knew you needed — and FOOD — during Flock Friday, Perkins Live and other events. You can check StUDent Central and the university events calendar, but I also recommend taking a look at flyers around campus.

The Hen Zone

Located in Perkins Student Center, the Hen Zone can get busy on weekends, but there’s pool, ping pong, air hockey, foosball and multiple gaming devices that my friends always have to teach me how to use. FYI — The Den by Denny’s is also open late on the weekends if you want to make a night of it.

The library

Morris Library is home to shelves upon shelves of books — I’m talking about photo-laden, coffee table books. Put the phone down — just for a minute — and let yourself wander. Likewise, if you need a bit of a break from reading, you can watch a movie or documentary in the Student Multimedia Design Center with a whole TV to yourself. With its plentiful equipment for recording audio and video, you can also try to learn some new skills — the staff at the front desk are always more than happy to help. This option is great for both the spontaneous and the planners, as you can usually make an appointment ahead of time for some services or just walk in. As if all of that weren’t enough, they additionally have green screens.

Ice cream (!)

You may not have a car, but you do have the university shuttle bus and Main Street within walking distance. From UDairy to Surreal Creamery, you’re bound to find ice cream somewhere in the vicinity. Spring has almost sprung! Not only does this mean even rainier Tuesdays, but it also means RITA’S ITALIAN ICE AND FROZEN CUSTARD IS OPENING AGAIN.

Given how much there is to do in the region that just can’t be reached on foot, it’s understandable to feel frustrated if you don’t own a car. Being in this situation for some time, however, I’ve been lucky enough to become acquainted with a variety of things to do in the immediate area, and hopefully you now have enough to last you more weekends than you can count.