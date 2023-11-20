No more COVID-19 vaccination cards, so what now?

BY

Staff Reporter

In October, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they would no longer print COVID-19 vaccination cards. University students and professors were required to get the first round of vaccinations when campus reopened in 2021, which was verified by a CDC vaccination card.

The purpose of the vaccination cards is to show proof of a person being vaccinated and boosted. At the time, people often needed the cards in public settings. However, university personnel have said that they are not currently necessary since COVID-19 documentation is now available electronically.

“The cards were kind of a supplement to the electronic database, if that makes sense, kind of like an easy thing for the individual person to access,” Kelly Frick, the medical director at Student Health Services. “But all of the information in those cards is captured electronically in that state’s public health vaccine database.”

Back in fall 2021, COVID-19 policies were put in place as the university reopened more extensively for campus living and in-person classes, such as daily health checks to get into dining halls. Prior to the spring 2022 semester, all students without prior exemptions had to get the booster shot before returning to campus.

Frick said that this announcement on vaccination cards does not affect current university policy. However, she does recommend staying updated on your vaccinations and having a home COVID-19 test kit at the ready.

While getting a COVID-19 test at a health center or provider is an alternative solution, it can prove something of an inconvenience to wait for the results when people need them as fast as possible.

“I think the hardest part was early on, kids could not be vaccinated,” Jennifer Horney, the director of the university’s Epidemiology Program, said. “Or anyone who wasn’t vaccinated, you would need that test within 24 hours.… You were always so nervous as to how long it takes for the results to come back.”

According to the CDC, from 2020 to this past May, over 980 million vaccine cards were shipped by the federal government. With the exception of religious or medical exemptions, getting vaccinated for the virus generally came down to a personal choice.

The Review talked to 10 students across campus to see if they were aware of the CDC’s new policy. All of the students said they were “not at all aware.”

Jackson Whitcomb, a freshman landscape architecture major, arrived at the university with a vaccination. However, getting the vaccine was his own decision. He said he is indifferent to the CDC announcement and has accepted that COVID-19 is part of the normal.

“Sounds like too much thought, ” Whitcomb said. “I guess I just submitted my immunizations and then just moved on.”

The Associated Press reported that four million people in the U.S. have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine, per Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the CDC. Ten million doses are being shipped to healthcare providers.

While the vaccine is no longer mandatory at the university, if in the future it becomes required again, then providing documentation will be the same for other viruses according to both Horney and Frick.

“It would be just treated like any other kind of vaccine that you need to have a record of to be enrolled, you know, your measles, mumps and rubella,” Horney said.

Round-the-clock masking is no longer a requirement at the university, but anyone showing symptoms, having been exposed or in high-risk settings like hospitals are expected to do so. Those who test as positive must still isolate for five days.

While there may be no more vaccination cards being distributed, individuals can access their COVID-19 vaccine records by reaching out to a primary healthcare provider or a state’s online registry.

“I think their decision to move away from the cards was basically tied to the changing policies, not just among the United States, but also internationally, where really COVID vaccination is no longer being required for almost anything,” Frick said.