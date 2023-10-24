O.A.R, Joe P and others share advice for aspiring musicians

BY RISHA INAGANTI

Co-Managing News Editor

BY TABITHA REEVES

Co-Managing News Editor

When members of the rock band O.A.R. first played together, it was in a grade school talent show. When the group made their first record, it was amid the stress of finding a prom date and not failing high school exams.

The childhood friends from Rockville, Maryland chose to go to the same college because they thought they had a chance to make a career out of music and did not want to risk separating.

“None of that made sense on paper, and it terrified the living hell out of each and every one of our parents, and rightfully so,” Jerry DePizzo, the band’s saxophonist, said, recounting the group’s history.

Now, with albums dating back to 1997, O.A.R. is known for tracks that have more than 50 million streams on Spotify alone. Still making music today, the band’s most recent single was a collaboration with The Goo Goo Dolls in May.

The university is filled with students who have musical passions, whether it be through studying in the School of Music, playing in the marching band, participating in acapella groups or just playing an instrument as a hobby. Many come together to start bands that play at parties, school events and gigs in nearby cities.

After the pandemic-induced demise of the band he had led since middle school, New Jersey native Joe Parella adopted the stage name “Joe P” and began his independent music career.

Between the song “Off My Mind” which put him on the map in 2022, reaching more than 30 million streams on Spotify, and his most recent release of “Glass House” from Oct. 13, Joe P produces all his tracks in the basement of his Asbury Park home.

Joe P described how gaining popularity on social media is a kind of “transaction,” where the first time something goes viral, the person may feel inclined to do the exact same thing to continue getting clicks or streams. Instead, he emphasized the importance of artists creating their art with more than the intention of racking up views.

“You start losing sight of what it was,” Joe P said. “I think if you just put your head down and just go and go, you’re so much better off even if it feels like it’s not been working out.”

Other performers expressed a similar notion, one being Philadelphia-born Garret Dutton, known professionally as G. Love.

G. Love fronts the group G. Love & Special Sauce, creates solo music and collaborates with artists such as Jack Johnson and Cisco Adler. His extensive discography dates from 1995 through 2023, having released music nearly every year since the beginning of his career.

“As a songwriter, you’re just trying to capture moments that you’re experiencing and that you’re living or that you’re watching, but there’s always something that’s inspiring you in whatever type of way,” G. Love said.

Likewise, 20-year-old Calder Allen encouraged musicians on campus to be honest in the songs they produce and the causes they stand for as their platforms grow.

“Your job as an artist is to tell people how you feel and not to worry about how other people feel when they listen to it,” Allen said.

Allen discovered a love for songwriting in his youth, given his musically inclined family, which blossomed in recent years through some singles having reached one million streams on Spotify.

The college-aged musician uses his platform to spread support for an issue he’s passionate about: wildlife conservation. With music that has an outdoorsy, acoustic sound and a page on his website dedicated to the cause, Allen explained that his personal dedication to conservation is part of a broader goal to remain true to his values, even as a rising artist.

O.A.R. serves as another example of those who use the fanbase they gather and money they earn for an issue they care about. Since founding the Heard The World Fund in 2006, the group has begun donating a portion of ticket revenue to schools, hospitals and communities in need.

Listing a few instances of impact that stood out most to him, DePizzo said that the group has been able to put computers into schools in his hometown, fund music therapy programs at children’s hospitals and build shelters for families in Flint, Michigan.

“We always felt that we’re fortunate to go out there and chase our dreams in a lot of ways,” DePizzo said. “So we have a moral obligation to give back to our communities that helped us along the way.”

After echoing the sentiments of Joe P and G. Love about working beyond just what others might want, DePizzo took a moment to bring youthful, dreamy aspirations into perspective. He encouraged up-and-coming artists to dedicate time to their talents, whatever they may be,which do not always align with one’s most-loved pastimes.

“There’s plenty of time to fill your life with things that you love,” DePizzo said. “You may miss a tremendous opportunity while doing something that you’re not good at.”