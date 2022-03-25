Offense propels Blue Hens to series victory over Monmouth

Courtesy of Jeff Fannon/Delaware Athletics

Delaware turned last Sunday’s rubber match versus Monmouth into a 10-1 beatdown to move over the .500 mark on the season.

BY

Staff Reporter

Sunday afternoon at Bob Hannah Stadium featured a complete pitching performance from Delaware baseball, along with a dominant offense that led the Blue Hens to a 10-1 victory over Monmouth University. The victory moved Delaware’s overall record on the season to 9-8.

Starter Wyatt Nelson (1-0) received the win, pitching five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out two. After a strong outing on Sunday, Nelson earned Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) pitcher of the week on Monday for his outings against Monmouth and Maryland.

Blue Hens relief pitching went four solid innings only giving up two hits and one run in relief of Nelson.

Monmouth starter Rob Hensey (0-4) struggled in his losing outing, going five innings, giving up nine hits and five runs (four of them earned), along with striking out eight batters.

Offensively, Delaware was led by third baseman Joey Loynd, who went 3-of-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Also, designated hitter Jake Dunion went 2-of-3 with one RBI.

The Blue Hens offensive outbursts occurred in both the fourth and six innings, scoring three runs in each of those innings.

In the fourth inning the Delaware offense was led by Loynd’s double and Dunion’s sacrifice fly. The highlight of the sixth inning was Loynd’s solo home run.

Monmouth’s offense was stifled by the Blue Hens pitching staff, only putting across one run and four hits in the entire game.

“We got a great start out of Wyatt Nelson followed by the four other guys on the mound,” head coach Jim Sherman said in a university press release. “We scripted it that way and it worked out perfectly. We’re going pretty good offensively right now. Everybody’s swinging the bat pretty well, so that’s a good sign. We’ll get ready for Georgetown on Tuesday before opening conference play next weekend.”

The Blue Hens lost the first game of the series last Friday versus Monmouth 10-4. Delaware then rebounded with a bounce back victory on Saturday 8-7, to make the Sunday 10-1 victory the deciding game in the series.

Delaware will now face James Madison, its first CAA opponent of the season, at home this Friday. The Blue Hens (10-8) come into the matchup against the Dukes (11-9) on a three-game winning streak, following their Saturday and Sunday wins over Monmouth and a 9-8 victory last Tuesday in a one-game stand versus Georgetown.