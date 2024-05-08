On writing: Three undergraduates and their novel projects

GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Reporter

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

PART ONE: What made you start writing a book?

PERCY: Writing fiction, for me, came from having a deep need of feeling represented. As someone who is Black with a complex queer identity, much of the media that I consume consistently leaves my perspective out. I feel erased and silenced, even in scenarios where I am not being directly oppressed.

In a lot of fiction that I consume, minority voices are often eliminated. The minority voices present are crafted within strict, unilateral confines in which minority characters, and thus their real life counterparts, can exist. An example of this is how many works that feature queer relationships, from Alice Oseman’s “Heartstopper” to André Aciman’s “Call Me By Your Name,” tend to center cisgender white men in their prominent gay couples, leaving out countless other intersections.

This has led me to feel stuck in a space where myself and people like me do not exist. I am forced to meekly accept the hegemonized representation we are allotted or just not consume any relatable fiction. As a result, I create material that includes the voices that are not uplifted – people of color, queer folks, etc. – and give these communities the representation they deserve.

JENI: I was in middle school when I realized I wanted to become a writer. I had fallen in love with reading and wanted to give others the joy I had experienced from books. However, critics drilled into my head that being an author was unrealistic.

Fast forward to the spring semester of my freshman year of college: I was knee-deep in work for my journalism class that I had already fallen in love with when I decided I wanted to be a journalist. This class pushed me to apply for The Review, which re-lit my flame for writing.

GABY: Like many aspiring novelists, writing a book was a far-off, post-retirement dream. I would write a book “one day” when I was not a full-time student or (fingers crossed) career woman.

Then, at age 20, I completed the first draft of my first novel. The thing is, I did not have a change of heart a year or two before this, decide that I would not wait until my hair turned gray to write a book and subsequently spend months planning and writing a fantasy-romance story. I was 20 years old when I decided to write this draft, and I was 20 years old when I finished it, because I wrote it in 30 days.

If that sounds like a challenge, it was. This past November, I participated in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a challenge started by Chris Baty in 1999 that tasks ordinary folks like me to become novelists between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. I participated after enrolling in a class dedicated to the challenge (instructed by English Associate Professor Claire McCabe) and, somehow, I won.

PART TWO: What about school?

PERCY: Being a full-time college student makes writing novels challenging because much of my free time is spent focusing on academics. This is further troubled by the fact that I am an English major, which means that most – if not all – of my assignments require me to write extensively, with some classes requiring me to produce works of fiction outside of my personal projects. Therefore, my focus is usually diverted toward projects and assignments that require my creative energy, leaving little left for my personal, often longer pieces.

What has worked most for me is using my time at the university to bolster my writing skills rather than viewing it as an interruption to my creative process. Through writing prose for The Review, writing poetry for The New Magazine, submitting creative works to Caesura and taking classes focused on creative writing, I can fully immerse myself in the art form outside of working on my own novels.

Having this mindset allows me to not worry about rushing through the writing and publishing process. I instead view each as an opportunity to grow as a writer and gain skills that will be transferable to my novels once I have enough time and energy to pursue writing them full-time. Being an English major has also provided me with a community of professors and students who value my work and see my potential as a writer, a perspective that can be difficult to maintain when writing in isolation.

From having professors recommend me to take graduate courses early to professors offering me opportunities to join fellowships, my passion for writing novels has opened a gateway through which I have access to a side of the university that supports me not only as a student, but as an artist as well.

JENI: I thought writing a novel was going to ruin my academic drive, but I was wrong. I still strive to get the best grades possible and my GPA has not been affected by my hobby. I have found a better balance between work and free time. The time I carve out each day to write acts as my downtime, which allows me to focus on my studies better.

However, I felt very alone in my writing experiences, especially when hitting writer’s block or not feeling satisfied with my story. I thought I was the only student at the university who wanted to be an author. Again, I was wrong. We have a quite large community of creative writers. One of my neighbors, some of my co-workers at The Review and other people I have met on campus are writers. Most students I have met in my major are also interested in creative writing.

When I was having a hard time coming up with ideas for a novel, I decided to pull from life. Just because something is fiction does not mean it can not be inspired by reality. I have been writing what I see and experience, and honestly, it could not get easier. Since doing this, my mind has been flooded with ideas about what to write about next, and I am currently sitting on about three other novel outlines in addition to what I am currently writing.

Now, I am about to finish the first draft of my first novel. Being this close to the end feels so surreal to me because this has been a dream of mine for almost a decade. It has also been incredibly therapeutic because this project is loosely inspired by a very rough time in my life. With that being said, I wanted to give my character her own story and an ending she deserves.

Being so close to the end also has my mind racing about who is going to read my book. Who is going to like it? Who is going to hate it? Who is going to read it over and over again? And, most importantly, what will this make me? One thing I have learned is that none of it matters. This book is mine, and I am proud of it.

GABY: Taking a class dedicated to NaNoWriMo definitely helped block out time in my schedule for novel writing. But I was still taking 13 other course credits, participating in extracurricular clubs and working part-time to pay for it all. Life forced me to take on humanity’s greatest problem: time.

One of the golden rules of NaNoWriMo is that in order to reach 50,000 words by the end of the month, you want to average about 1,667 words each day. When I missed a day, then two, then had a night shift and four assignments due the next day, it felt like I would never reach 50,000 words, let alone the end of my novel’s story. I was left asking myself: “Why did I think I would have time to write a novel?”

But then the month was up. At approximately 11:02 p.m. on Nov. 30, I crossed the 50,000-word mark – and I was beyond ecstatic.

What made that feeling of ecstasy possible? The little sacrifices I had to make along the way for the sake of – you guessed it – time. I had convinced myself that I did not have time in my days to write. But in his book, “No Plot? No Problem!,” Baty taught me that I simply had to identify my “forgo-able activities.”

My fellow full-time students who want to write a book: You cannot forgo your assignments (unless you want to tank your GPA). If you have to pay rent, you cannot forgo your job.

You can, however, forgo the minutes (or hours) you spend mindlessly scrolling through social media each day. You can forgo a couple of party invites from your friends throughout the semester. And, if you want to work on an extremely short deadline as I did, you can forgo an hour or two of sleep each night for another cup of coffee.

In the end, finishing the first draft of my book was accomplished through discipline. If social media is distracting you, consider deleting those apps off your phone for a while. That is what I did during the last week of NaNoWriMo, because it was a built-in instinct: open my phone and eventually end up on Instagram. But that instinct was eating away at precious writing time, and it may be doing the same for you.

PART THREE: What would you say to aspiring student writers?

PERCY: I hope all college writers understand that their work is valid. Art, especially fiction, is a tool through which we can imagine the world as it could be. No matter where your academic career takes you, never lose sight of your ability to create – it makes you human.

JENI: I do not expect to be a New York Times best-selling author. But I have rediscovered a creative outlet and found a community of writers all around campus who continue to inspire me to keep writing every day, despite trying moments. I hope that you can rekindle a lost love for writing, or maybe even discover what you did not realize was already there.

GABY: If you have a story eating away at or growing inside of you, but think you cannot possibly put it on paper while you are a student, I ask you this: Have you tried writing down that first word yet?