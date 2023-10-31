Opinion: America needs to smarten up

BY LARISSA VERONICA HEATHER

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor

BY IARA LUQUE

Copy Desk Chief

In the grip of America’s unyielding gun culture, the haunting drumbeat of mass shootings grows louder, almost routine, with every headline. This week’s tragedies are yet another painful reminder. It’s past time we unraveled the root causes and gauged the societal triggers head-on.

As law-abiding citizens navigate stringent gun laws, a 2016 Bureau of Justice Statistics study revealed a mere 10.1 percent of inmates sourced their firearms from traditional retailers. This situation is further complicated by the gun industry’s significant influence over regulations, some of which haven’t been updated since the 1960s, rendering them misaligned with the dynamic challenges of our modern times.

In the U.S., cities like St. Louis, Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis and others top the charts for violent crime rates. Baltimore, in its bid to tackle this, has revamped its gun laws, mandating extensive 16-hour training for concealed carry permits and requiring applicants to justify their firearm needs, followed by an investigation or state trooper interview. Still, its alarming crime rate is 2,057 incidents per 1,000,000 residents, distressingly ranked third out of 100 on the safety index. Cleveland, despite implementing curfews for young children and opposing Ohio’s lenient gun provisions, registered an unsettling 17.16 violent incidents per 1,000 residents.

The specter of gun violence continues to cast a long, dark shadow, especially over our youngest citizens. Gun violence remains the leading cause of death among children aged 1-19. In 2020, about five in every 100,000 children died because of guns. This number jumped by 40 percent in 2021, meaning 13 children die every day from gun violence. The death of a child highlights the urgent need for immediate action from state and national leaders to address gun regulations, as inadequacies continue to contribute to the leading cause of death.

“Run, hide, fight” is now an all-too-familiar refrain in classrooms, not as a game but as a chilling survival strategy against active shooters. Students are taught to first “run” and distance themselves from the threat while promptly calling 911, then “hide” by seeking shelter and fortifying their position and, as a last resort, to “fight” using any available means to counteract the assailant. This grim rehearsal, now as common as academic lessons, underscores the alarming reality our children face, demanding an urgent reevaluation of safety regulations. Congresswoman Shontel Brown addressed gun violence in Cleveland, Ohio, stating that it is devastating and threatens the community’s fabric. She acknowledged Cleveland’s initiatives but emphasized the need for more decisive measures to protect its citizens.

Governor Gavin Newsom expressed condolences following the Trabuco Canyon mass shooting on Aug. 23, stating that two-thirds of mass shooters in America have a history of domestic violence. He emphasized California’s solidarity with the victims and provided various protection tools and resources for Californians. He highlighted California’s ‘red flag’ laws, which empower victims, family members, coworkers and other stakeholders to collaborate with local enforcement and judiciary to disarm potential threats proactively. Advocating for collective vigilance, Newsom launched a website emphasizing the importance of community-driven preventive measures against gun violence. As these laws facilitate the temporary confiscation of firearms from perceived threats, their broader dissemination and understanding are vital.

A 2018 FBI study on active shooters identified key behavior patterns, noting traits like mental health issues, worsening personal relationships, impulsiveness, a preference for violent media, declining hygiene and aggressive acts. Notably, shooters often displayed at least two of these warning signs before their attacks. Recognizing these signs early is crucial, starting often with verbal hints before more overt actions. The study showed that schoolmates caught onto these changes in behavior 92 percent of the time, while family members noticed only 68 percent of the time.

Social media, while an indispensable tool for awareness and communication, bears an unsettling dual edge. It has often been the platform to spread the word about tragic events, giving voice to grief, outrage and calls for reform. Yet, it inadvertently becomes a study ground for potential active shooters. They dissect previous incidents, mining them for patterns, successes and failures – all the while seeking validation for their tormented motives. With constant news updates and viral threads, these events become accessible templates, offering notoriety even in death.

Individuals who exhibit the aforementioned concerning behaviors might find such media exposure a final nudge towards committing a heinous act. This ‘contagion effect’ – or as some call it, the ‘domino effect’ – has had chilling real-world implications. Consider the events following the mass shootings at the Buffalo supermarket and Uvalde elementary school. The intense media spotlight on these tragedies seemed to set off a rapid chain reaction, resulting in 16 additional mass shootings within a mere ten-day span. These clusters underscore how relentless media attention can inadvertently foster a cycle of violence.

Compounding the issue are platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, which, while democratizing information dissemination, can sometimes fuel the flames of violence and glorify shooters. Sadly, these widely accessible forums have the potential to encourage those who are already on the verge of a breakdown. As the digital age continues to evolve, the need for responsible reporting and mindful sharing becomes paramount, lest we inadvertently perpetuate a cycle we desperately wish to break.

Many cities and venues grapple with glaring security vulnerabilities, which can pave the way for profound tragedies, as exemplified by the chilling mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 of 2017. Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, evaded the defenses of a prominent Las Vegas hotel, smuggling in a concerning 24 firearms. The toll was troubling, with 60 lives taken and 867 wounded. Paddock’s abrupt behavioral changes, marked by a sudden reliance on anti-anxiety medications and erratic drinking patterns, should have sparked some questions from those around him. If those close to Paddock had been better informed about potential red flags and ways to voice concerns, it’s conceivable that such a catastrophe could have been forestalled.

The home, a place meant for safety and solace, often becomes the unwitting source of weapons for potential school shooters. This worrying trend underscores the reality that, while public discourse focuses on illegal arms sales and acquisitions, many young perpetrators access firearms directly from their own homes. A chilling instance of this was seen when a 15-year-old high school sophomore in Michigan turned a weapon on his fellow students, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries. This wasn’t an illegally procured weapon from some clandestine source; it was a gun his father had purchased just four days earlier. Data suggests that in over 80 percent of school shootings, the assailants acquired firearms from family members, typically without their knowledge or permission.

In its 2023 report, the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center highlighted the daunting statistics of mass shootings from 2016 to 2020, recording 173 attacks that tragically took 513 lives and injured 1,234 individuals. These incidents, numbering 173, were orchestrated by 180 attackers, suggesting some events involved multiple perpetrators. Notably, 96 percent of these attackers were male, aged between 14 and 87, with an average age of 34. History revealed that two-thirds had criminal backgrounds and 58 percent displayed symptoms of mental health disorders. In the lead-up to their acts, over 90 percent experienced significant stressors in the preceding five years, with 76 percent manifesting concerning behaviors. Alarmingly, nearly half explicitly threatened or communicated disturbing intents and 72 percent were grappling with financial distress.

In an era defined by digital interconnectivity and rapid information dissemination, the United States stands at a crossroads. We are confronted with the devastating impact of gun violence, magnified by the relentless glare of media coverage, both traditional and social. The FBI’s studies, legislators’ responses and the reactions of communities paint a vivid picture: a nation grappling with the aftershocks of tragedies that unfold all too frequently. Yet, it’s imperative to remember that information, while powerful, can be a double-edged sword. As society navigates the challenges of safeguarding its citizens, it’s crucial to strike a balance between awareness and the unintentional glorification of heinous acts. Advocacy for stricter regulations, vigilance, community awareness and responsible media reporting are more than just buzzwords; they’re the building blocks of a safer, more informed future. It’s not merely about preventing the next tragedy; it’s about reshaping our national ethos and redefining what safety, responsibility and community truly mean in the 21st century.

The opinions expressed by Larissa Veronica Heather and Iara Luque are their own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. They may be reached at lvh@udel.edu and iaruluq@udel.edu.