Opinion: Broken systems rob athletes of their Olympic moments

ALEX KEATING

Staff Reporter

During the 2022 Beijing Olympics, it was hard to see a headline that did not include the name Kamila Valieva. The then-15-year-old figure skater from Russia was the favorite to win the ladies’ individual gold medal, but it all came crashing down when news of a positive drug test was released following the team event.

The rest of the figure skating competition was a firestorm. She was allowed to remain in the competition, being declared a “protected person” due to her age. The team medal ceremony was canceled due to her association with the group, but the damage had already been done.

The recent announcement of Valieva’s ban and the re-awarding of medals from Beijing does not even allow athletes to properly celebrate. Appeals currently being filed about how points were reallocated means that the case could take even more time to be fully resolved. Even if there were to be a medal ceremony at the Olympics in Paris this summer, (which is what the American team is pushing for) they still never got to experience their Olympic moment at their own games two years ago.

I distinctly remember watching Valieva’s disastrous long program in the individual event. I truly cannot imagine what she felt in that moment. The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling said that an immediate suspension would have caused her “irreparable harm,” but I think performing as she did when the entire world was watching had an even worse effect – on her and every single athlete at that competition.

I am no stranger to drama in the figure skating world. It is small and competitive, so unfortunately pettiness becomes almost like white noise over time. But the Valieva case is nowhere near as trivial as someone else getting the role you wanted in a show or having a judge give you a competition ordinal you didn’t agree with.

Skating incurs limited media exposure, often only featured during important competitions and/or when there is a big scandal. Sensationalism is rampant in our society today, but as a skater, it never gets easier to see people perceive the sport so negatively as a result. This scandal not only perpetuates that narrative but also raises multiple red flags about how doping is handled in sports.

This situation was so difficult to process because such a young athlete was involved, but, regardless, someone with a performance-enhancing drug in their system should not be allowed to compete in an event as prestigious at the Olympics. Doing so defeats the purpose of the games. It is unfair to every athlete that has gotten to that level without the use of banned substances and undermines the legitimacy of the sport and the institutions that are supposed to protect and regulate it.

It also raises the question of how a 15-year-old even came to possess a heart medication like trimetazidine. The strawberry dessert defense was laughable at best. Maybe we should be spending more time talking about the fact that an anesthesiologist was part of the same coaching team that allowed her to take one hundred percent of the fall during the Olympics. Anecdotes from other Russian figure skaters mention unconventional treatments and unspecified medications in the past, but empty promises of investigations have allowed authority figures like Valieva’s to remain in the sport with no consequences.

I think the most frustrating and dangerous aspect of the entire situation is the message that it sends to athletes around the world. As of now, Russia is still slated to receive a team figure skating medal (bronze, which is subject to change based on appeal rulings). While a clean team was eventually awarded the gold medal, it took too long for a legal body to affirm what doping codes around the world say: that performance enhancers have no place in sport.

My hope is that we – as a society and athletic community – are able to learn from this situation sooner rather than later. Athletes work their entire careers for a chance to shine at the Olympics, and blatant disregard for the rules should not be allowed to hinder that.

Alex Keating is a staff reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at keating@udel.edu.