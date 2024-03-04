Opinion: CUSA move leaves ice sports out in the cold

BY LARISSA VERONICA HEATHER

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor

In a bold move, the university seized the opportunity presented by Conference USA (CUSA), officially accepting its invitation to join the conference last November, with the two-year transition set to kick off in the 2025 season. Marking the beginning of this league shift on July 1, 2025, the university now braces for a two year transformative journey ahead.

However, with the conference changes come inevitable challenges. As mandated by Title IX, all public and private schools receiving federal funds must ensure gender equity in their athletic programs. Since the university’s football program will increase its number of scholarships with the conference change, in order to maintain support from federal funds, the university must add an additional women’s Division I (DI) sport.

Consequently, the decision was made to incorporate women’s ice hockey into its athletic offerings. This adjustment underscores the university’s commitment to adhering to federal mandates while expanding opportunities for female athletes within its sports programs.

The university currently has two arenas: Fred Rust Ice Arena, an Olympic-sized arena favored by figure skaters for its larger dimensions, in addition to a National Hockey League (NHL)-sized rink, Gold Ice Arena, which is tailored to the specifications preferred by hockey players as well as the NHL’s standards.

As the university expands its athletic offerings, attention now turns to its existing ice facilities and the worrying impacts of these changes. Figure skaters often prefer Olympic-sized ice arenas, which provide more space for routines and maneuvers. In contrast, hockey players typically prefer the more compact confines of the NHL-sized rink, which facilitates faster gameplay, tighter maneuvers and the more intense physicality inherent to the sport.

The university’s ice facilities, Fred Rust Ice Arena and the Gold Ice Arena, currently serve as the only hubs for ice sports. These two arenas accommodate the Club D1, Club D2, and Club D3 men’s hockey teams, a synchronized skating team, a figure skating team and a club women’s hockey team, providing all of these teams with practice ice and areas to hold games and competitions.

Beyond collegiate athletics, the Fred Rust and Gold arenas host freestyle sessions, which provide students and non-students with opportunities to practice, and public skating sessions, where the arenas open their doors to the public.

For figure skaters and synchronized skaters accustomed to the expansive dimensions of the Olympic-sized rink, the impending changes threaten to disrupt their training and performances. The shift raises questions about the university’s commitment to supporting a diverse range of ice sports and the equitable allocation of resources among its athletic programs. As discussions surrounding the future of the ice facilities unfold, users, owners and employees must voice their concerns and advocate for solutions that prioritize the needs of all the rink community members.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the ice arenas, President Assanis recently addressed the university faculty through a letter, shedding light on the institution’s financial predicament. In response to the escalating costs of state healthcare premiums, the university has initiated stringent cost-saving measures, ranging from a pause in hiring to limits on spending and funds given to different departments of the university.

Thus, the decision to introduce a varsity women’s ice hockey team has sparked controversy at the arenas, as it is rumored that it entails replacing the Olympic-sized rink with a second NHL-sized rink. This eliminates the only proportionally sized arena rink suitable for figure and synchronized skaters. A wave of concerns and issues has now arisen among longstanding members of the rink community.

The construction of ice rinks is notoriously expensive, often running into the millions of dollars, as indicated by various sources. To commence the construction process for the Fred Rust Arena, essential upgrades and repairs must initially be undertaken in the Gold Arena, where all the traffic will be sent. The Gold Arena is scheduled for maintenance from March 4 to March 24, posing a significant challenge for all teams and freestyle sessions.

All activities are consolidated into a single rink instead of being distributed between the two available arenas. Scheduling conflicts and logistical hurdles are inevitable. This highlights the intricate nature of managing and maintaining ice facilities, further compounded by the onset of scheduling conflicts, such as the figure skating team being compelled to advance their practice time from the already inconvenient 6-8 a.m. time slot to the even more inconvenient 5-6 a.m. time slot.

From March 25 to April 14, the Fred Rust will undergo construction, exacerbating the challenges with scheduling and overcrowding. Such conditions can potentially pose safety risks to users of the facilities.

These changes show a lack of loyalty, with priority seemingly placed on the new varsity team rather than addressing the needs of long-standing teams. This raises questions about the university’s commitment to its existing programs and the well-being of its athletes.

Larissa Veronica Heather is an editor at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at lvh@udel.edu.