Opinion: The university’s failure to hear Deaf students

First, we would like to acknowledge the wonderful op-ed written by Ummeh Islam about the measures that need to be taken by the university in order to improve on what is provided by the university for Muslim students. We also would like to acknowledge the wonderful article that Tabitha Reeves wrote regarding the experiences of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students on campus. In the same spirit, we as Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students believe that there are many improvements that can be made to create representation and opportunities for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students. The university must become more accessible and create more Deaf spaces on campus.

Even for incoming freshmen, it does not take long to find that there is a severe lack of representation for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students on campus. While there is an American Sign Language (ASL) club, it focuses more on the technical aspects of the language and not the culture that created it. There is one meeting each semester that is based on the Deaf culture, but club leaders do not go into depth since they do not have much personal background in the Deaf culture, as reported by the club leaders.

For many students at UD, the ASL club is their only way to learn more about sign language and as such develop their skills in ASL without the support of a curriculum that integrates Deaf experiences, history and topical debates. A student in an ASL class would discuss the cultural implications of a cochlear implant on a Deaf child and thus gain better knowledge of the complicated morality of medical correction, or perhaps watch Deaf films about disabled experiences like “No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie.” A student in the ASL club would learn sign language, body language and facial expressions, but lack crucial context and cultural knowledge when signing with a Deaf individual.

This discrepancy exists because the university does not have a sufficient ASL program; in fact, the university just began to offer ASL as an online class in the 2022 spring semester. While this is a step in the right direction, there must be steps to expand to advanced levels, move to an in-person format (as ASL is a visual language), and offer curricular opportunities to learn about Deaf culture. Many universities at the same level as UD have higher classes, such as Rutgers, Temple, Northeastern and Bloomsburg. Temple University in particular, for example, has an ASL certificate program along with a well-established club dedicated to promoting fluency in ASL and education about Deaf culture. During the ASL program, students have the chance to learn about American Deaf culture and achieve an intermediate-level proficiency in ASL. By offering these opportunities, Temple University has developed a more welcoming space and community for Deaf students, and the university should follow suit.

A start would be to expand the university’s extracurricular opportunities for Deaf individuals to offer more of a community on campus. All Ears was founded in the spring semester of 2022 to help fill this gap in our campus life. This new club will serve a valuable purpose within the campus community, giving students the opportunity to learn more about the Deaf community along with providing a space for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students. In addition, as ASL is encouraged, students have the opportunity to learn higher-level sign language with cultural context included. In terms of advocacy, All Ears serves as an active advocate for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students within the university and distributes resources to those who need them.

While all these efforts will make the university a safer and more welcoming space for Deaf students, there must be changes to the university’s curriculum and sponsored activities. The university must offer culturally sensitive classes in ASL that extend to higher levels beyond beginning online courses, along with integrating Deaf experiences into those classes to properly educate and prepare students for communicating in ASL.



For sponsored activities, the university could do something as simple as having a Deaf speaker at an event or conduct panel discussions with Deaf students in mind. As of now, UD is an unwelcoming space for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students and this must change. We are here and we will not be a trivial minority; the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students of this campus deserve more from the university.

Georgia Angeletakis is a freshman environmental engineering major and may be reached at gangelet@udel.edu. Sophia Harris is a freshman public policy major at the university and may be reached at sskater@udel.edu. Their opinions are their own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff.