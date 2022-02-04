Opinion: Food for thought: the cost of the dining hall meal plans

KIMBERLY BAUMGARTEN/THE REVIEW

Given that the university is essentially home for its students during the school year, its meal pricing should reflect that. As it stands, this isn’t the case.

As far as affordable dining goes, the university’s meal plans leave a lot to be desired.

According to the university’s Dining Services’s website, there are currently four options available to students: all access ($2,824), premium all access ($2,999), 14 weekly ($2,713) and 175 block ($2,713).

The all access and premium all access plans provide unrestricted entry into the dining halls and differ only in respect to the number of dining points included in the plan, 150 and 330 dining points respectively.

The 14 weekly and 175 block dining plans offer limited entry into the dining halls, but at a reduced price. The former, as the name suggests, provides students with 14 meals per week and 200 dining points, while the latter provides students with 175 meals per semester and 500 dining points.

But do these meal plans offered by the university actually present a viable, low-cost alternative to eating out?

By dividing the price of each meal plan by the approximately 101 days that the dining hall is open each semester, I found that the premium all access plan costs $26.43 per day, the standard all access plan costs $26.48 per day, the 14 weekly meal plan costs $24.88 per day , and the 175 block meal plan costs $21.91 per day.

This is really expensive considering that the dining hall meals serve as a replacement for eating at home. In fact, eating out might even be a cheaper option all things considered.

I’ve found that students with the premium all access plan pay $9.74 per meal, and students with the all access plan pay $9.76 per meal. These figures were calculated by taking the price of the meal plans and dividing by 274 — the number of meals served during the spring semester.

The 14 weekly and 175 block meal plans, when adjusted to the price paid per meal, reflects even more poorly on the university. Students with the 14 weekly meal plan pay $12.44 per meal and students with the 175 block meal plan pay $12.65 per meal.

While I can’t say what the average price of eating out on Main Street is, I can provide some points of reference to help put the range of dining hall prices into perspective.

At Chipotle, you can buy a chicken burrito bowl with extra rice, which is around an 850 calorie meal, for only $7.95 — a bargain in comparison to the dining halls.

At Snap Pizza, you can expect to get a pizza containing between 534 and 912 calories, with an average calorie count of 775, for $9.99 . This is more or less on par with the more valuable dining plans, though the dining hall does have the advantage of unlimited food when compared to Snap.

Roots has plenty of filling options ranging from $10 to $12, comparable to both the cheaper and more expensive dining hall meal plans. Their signature bowls pack between 600 and 1000 calories, the average is 760 calories.

But price isn’t the only issue with dining at the university, the hours of operations are a nightmare in their own right. Currently, there is no cost-effective way to eat a full meal in the dining halls from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and after 8 p.m. during weekdays. Meal exchanges are still an option for students, however.

This issue isn’t as bad for students with the all access plans, since they don’t need to worry about wasting a meal swipe to grab some fruit or a bagel, but using a swipe during light lunch or continental breakfast is a complete waste for students with the 14 weekly and 175 block plans.

On the weekends, however, no one wins. The dining halls are completely closed until 10:30am, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and after 8 p.m., so the option to grab a snack isn’t even available.

It’s clear that the university is charging students a premium for its dining services when those services are actually lacking.

So, what needs to be done to address this issue?

The ideal solution would be a price reduction across the board for all the university dining plans. Seeing as the meal plans are not optional for students living in on-campus residence halls other than the University-Courtyards, their prices should, at the very least, be lower than the cost of eating out.

And given that the university had over 1.3 billion dollars in revenue in 2019, the money is available to make price cuts for meal plans a reality. But why should it? The university, while a non-profit, is still a business.

Pragmatically speaking, the university will not reduce dining hall prices without a shift in the way we treat higher education on a national scale. Higher levels of funding for public universities from the federal government are critical if we want to see universities act more like schools and less like businesses.

The outlook, in that regard, is not optimistic given that the free community college provision, which was proposed in the major infrastructure spending bill, was cut in late October. This is a clear statement from legislators that higher education is not considered a priority.

That doesn’t mean that the university shouldn’t take steps in the right direction though. We have a long way to go in regard to making higher education affordable in the United States on a broad scale and at the university on the local level. Dining is only a small part of a bigger picture, but that also makes it an easier issue to tackle in the short term.

Affordable dining cannot continue to be an afterthought. It’s about time that the university prioritizes fulfilling what is arguably the most fundamental need of its students at an affordable price.

